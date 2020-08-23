After court ruling on arrests, BSU report outlines needs of Idaho domestic violence victims

The report outlined 14 different recommendations in total.

“Given the Clarke decision, community members need to understand that policing agencies and their responses have been limited,” Growette Bostaph said. “What they believe police were able to do for 30 years, they may not be able to do anymore.”

But police can intervene and provide victims resources, and stop whatever is happening in the moment, so the call must be made, she said.

“As a community member, as a neighbor, as a friend, as a family member, if somebody that you know is being harmed or you believe they are being harmed, you may be the best opportunity for them to be connected to resources,” Growette Bostaph urged. “If victims understand police cannot make an arrest, they may be reluctant to call. We hope not. But they may be.”

Violence in a pandemic

The research done in the BSU report happened mostly before the coronavirus pandemic hit, leading to stay-home orders and quarantines. The impact on domestic violence has been eye-opening.

The number of calls to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance hotlines and business lines were nearly double in July of what they were in July 2019, said Chris Davis, spokesperson for WCA.