TWIN FALLS — Lindsay Jacobsen made great strides this year to make Twin Falls more hen-friendly.
This spring, the Twin Falls mother of five asked the City Council to change its strict animal ordinance that made it difficult to own chickens inside city limits. And on April 16, the Council unanimously voted to allow residents to own up to four hens without a permit — while banning roosters entirely.
Jacobsen immediately got some backing from a fellow poultry-lover.
“They ended up giving me four hens and a little chicken house,” she said.
She’d used the experience in part to teach her children that laws can be changed if you go through the proper process. And now, her children ages 4 through 17 enjoy collecting eggs and taking care of their four hens they named Rhubarb, Lady Galadriel, Winter and Rose.
“They’re more like pets,” Jacobsen said. “We still buy eggs, of course. We eat a lot of eggs.”
The four hens eat scraps from her table, and none of the neighbors have complained, she said. In fact, she knows a few who are interested in getting some hens themselves.
Twin Falls Code Enforcement Officer Sean Standley said he hasn’t received any complaints about hens in the city since the ordinance was put in place. He has, however, gotten a few calls about roosters. The code change made it possible for him to enforce a ban on roosters.
“It’s actually been a good change to the code,” Standley said. “I think it’s been a good change for the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.