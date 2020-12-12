 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After cancellation, Magic Valley Festival of Giving encourages direct charity donations
0 comments
alert featured

After cancellation, Magic Valley Festival of Giving encourages direct charity donations

{{featured_button_text}}
Festival of Giving

Santa Claus, who looks suspiciously like United Way's Mark Hansen, a Magic Valley Festival of Giving board member, hugs Magic Valley Arts Council's Melissa Crane, while presenting the 2017 festival's Best of Show award for the MVAC's Christmas tree display at Southern Idaho Landscape Center in Filer. Twenty-six nonprofits received a total of nearly $210,000 from last year's fundraiser.

 Mychel Matthews

TWIN FALLS — One of the area’s largest fundraisers, Magic Valley Festival of Giving, had to cancel this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but event organizers encourage people to support the charities directly this holiday season.

Festival organizer Mark Hansen said the event raised more than $250,000 last year for 30 non-profit charities along with thousands of pounds of food for food pantries and shelters and barrels of toys for Santa’s Cause Inc.

The event also supports organizations like the American Legion and the Boys & Girls Club, among others.

“Cancelling it wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Mark Hansen said. “Many of the charities are on the frontlines serving those people who are most affected during the pandemic.”

The festival has been held in the Magic Valley for the past eight years and mark and Debra Hansen have organized the event for the last two years. Over the past five years, the festival has raised more than $1.2 million, with all the proceeds going to charities.

“It’s going to bigger and better than ever in 2021,” Hansen said.

Festival of Giving trees

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley tree is being auctioned off during the Festival of Giving Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Fleur De Lis Ranch in Twin Falls.

Not only did the festival raise money for charities, but it also provided a multi-day event that became an annual tradition for people in the community, he said.

“We encourage people to pick one of the charities that they have a heart for and make a direct donation to them,” Hansen said. “There’s still an opportunity for people to donate the money that they would have spent on the event. The charities’ needs are greater than ever.”

Hansen recommends supporting Santa’s Cause Inc., which provides stockings and toys for Magic Valley children in foster care.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

People can get information on donating or a list of charities by emailing the Festival of Giving at mvfestivalofgiving@gmail.com.

Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley Executive Director Linda Fleming said their organization waited for years until the Festival of Giving had room to include them.

They participated for the last two years, which brought in about $25,000 to the organization.

“It’s left a huge hole in our budget this year,” Fleming said.

Fleming said if people donate to Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley through Avenues for Hope through Dec. 31, their donations will be doubled.

The annual online campaign launched 10 years ago to advocate for the underserved and fill the needs of the homeless in Idaho.

Fleming said the success of Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley in the past two years is due to donors.

During the year, she said, the group, which helps families build new affordable homes, has been able to put four families into homes and the home for a fifth family is currently under construction.

Right now, Fleming said, the charity needs fencing to beef up security at its ReStore, which is its major source of funding.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News