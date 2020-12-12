After cancellation, Magic Valley Festival of Giving encourages direct charity donations

TWIN FALLS — One of the area’s largest fundraisers, Magic Valley Festival of Giving, had to cancel this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but event organizers encourage people to support the charities directly this holiday season.

Festival organizer Mark Hansen said the event raised more than $250,000 last year for 30 non-profit charities along with thousands of pounds of food for food pantries and shelters and barrels of toys for Santa’s Cause Inc.

The event also supports organizations like the American Legion and the Boys & Girls Club, among others.

'Tis the season of theft: Steps to take to avoid being a victim of holiday crime Porch pirates and other thieves are already busy trying steal people’s holiday cheer along with their presents and seasonal yard decorations.

“Cancelling it wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Mark Hansen said. “Many of the charities are on the frontlines serving those people who are most affected during the pandemic.”

The festival has been held in the Magic Valley for the past eight years and mark and Debra Hansen have organized the event for the last two years. Over the past five years, the festival has raised more than $1.2 million, with all the proceeds going to charities.

“It’s going to bigger and better than ever in 2021,” Hansen said.