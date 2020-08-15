After battling COVID for a month, Idaho man on treatment trial recovers: 'I got stronger all the time'

A fever set in between 101 and 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Home remedies didn’t do the trick. “On the seventh day, I couldn’t take it anymore. That’s when I went into the hospital.”

He got a rapid coronavirus test. Within a half-hour, it came back positive.

Doctors ran his chest through an X-ray. His lungs were filling with fluid, showing signs of pneumonia.

He went into the ICU, was hooked to IVs delivering him Remdesivir, a common antiviral treatment for COVID-19. And he was offered a chance to take something else, a novel drug that’s being tested in a small number of people to see whether it can prevent long-term lung damage, one of the many lasting complications suspected to be linked with COVID-19.

The next day, he became the first patient at the hospital to enroll in the trial. “’If there’s anything anybody could learn, I’ll take part in it,’” Frisby said.

Dr. Richard Nathan, an infectious disease doctor in Idaho Falls, runs the treatment trial for the drug BLD-2660 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. The trial is placebo-controlled and double-blinded, meaning neither patients nor doctors know who gets the drug and who gets the placebo. So far, three patients have taken part in the trial here.