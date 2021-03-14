After a year of COVID-19 crisis and death, Idaho health care workers start to see hope

‘This is what it looks like to be in a pandemic’

McInerney was part of the team that treated the first COVID-19 patient that needed critical care at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

“He was so sick. We had to put him on the ventilator … and put him in the prone position (on his stomach),” McInerney said. “There were six of us in the room because you have to manually flip somebody over onto their belly. And I remember looking around at everybody and just, you know, overanalyzing if their masks were on right, looking so carefully to make sure everyone’s PPE (personal protective equipment) was on correctly. (I was) just so nervous for my team.”

More than anything, McInerney said, she remembers feeling scared — that her colleagues would get sick, that they didn’t know how to heal COVID-19 patients. She said the seriousness of the situation started to sink in when the hospital began pulling in specialists from other teams to cover shifts in the ICU.

“That’s when I thought, ‘OK, this is what it looks like to be in a pandemic,’ ” she said.

The optimism she felt at the onset — that things might be under control by summer of 2020 — started to fade as Idaho added more cases of COVID-19.