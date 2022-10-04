After a car burst into flames, this Jerome man was recognized for his efforts to help

JEROME — A local man was recognized Tuesday for bravery and selflessness when he saved two people from a burning vehicle in August.

Martin Munoz received the Citizens Award from Jerome Mayor Dave Davis during the City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

"We want to thank him for his bravery and selfless act," Davis said. "Really, he didn't give a thought for his own wellbeing in this case."

Fire Chief Mike Harrison and Police Chief Duane Rubink joined Davis to present the award to Munoz, who was joined by his two children.

A car bust in to flames on August 18 on West Main Street in Jerome A car bust into flames on Aug. 18 on West Main Street in Jerome. Martin Munoz was in the area, and raced to help the people inside escape.

On the afternoon of Aug. 18, Munoz reported hearing strange noises coming from a vehicle that appeared to be out of control while driving on West Main Street. As he watched, the vehicle burst into flames.

"Without hesitation, Muzos instructed his passenger to call 911 and ran toward the vehicle on fire," Davis said.

Before the vehicle came to a stop, Munoz reached the passenger side door trying to help the occupants out of the vehicle. At this point, it appeared that the vehicle was almost fully engulfed in flames.

Munoz helped the passenger, whose clothing, skin and hair were singed, to get out of the vehicle before returning to help the driver.

"I don't know if he jumped over the vehicle, you know, Super-Munoz or what," Davis said. "In any case, he got over on the driver's side and he helped the driver exit the vehicle."

Munoz saw that the driver was on fire.

"The driver was panicking," Davis said, "and I suppose a lot of people may do that."

Munoz tried to get the driver to drop to the ground to extinguish the flames. In the chaos, however, the driver was paralyzed with fear.

Munoz removed his own shirt and used it to put out the fire on the driver, then assisted both occupants away from the vehicle.

Both were transported to the hospital and were released after treatment.