After 7 years, man charged with stalking

BURLEY — A Twin Falls woman told police she endured seven years of harassment, mostly through online messages. Now a man has been charged.

David Lee Almanza, 51, of Burley is facing a second-degree stalking charge.

There were messages about the clocks in her house running behind, and about flowers she had received, court records say. In a disturbing twist, she reported someone called her while she was at her workplace, saying that the person had a gun and was going to come into the store.

The voice sounded familiar to her, but she couldn’t pinpoint it.

At one time, court records say, the often-vulgar messages got so bad she contemplated suicide.

The woman told police the messages started appearing in 2015 and had gotten progressively worse. She opened up a new Facebook account at one time, but soon after her alleged stalker found it and the messages resumed.

By July 2021, she gave up attempting to block the person and tried ignoring the messages, she told police.

She contacted the Twin Falls Police Department in March, but court records don’t indicate whether she reported it to police earlier.

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend at one time also received messages from an unknown person and a software program revealed a phone number, court records say.

Police later linked that phone number to Almanza, court records said.

Police also obtained a search warrant from Facebook for user account information, and received subscriber information from Project Mutual Telephone for several IP addresses in the Burley area.

Officers uncovered names of various accounts and talked to several people who knew Almanza, one of them saying the woman and her family were actually the ones stalking Almanza. A friend said Almanza once dated the sister of the victim.

When officers talked to Almanza in Burley, he became defensive and wouldn't directly answer questions, records say.

The second-degree stalking charge Almanza faces is due to him “knowingly and maliciously engage in a course of conduct that seriously alarmed, annoyed or harassed the victim, and was such as would cause a reasonable person substantial emotional distress or to be in fear of death or physical injury,” court records say.

Stalking in the second degree, as per Idaho Code 18-7906, is punishable by one year in jail, a fine of $1,000 or by both.

A no-contact order has been filed for Almanza. A pre-trial court date is set for Nov. 29.