After 34 years, an emergency dispatcher retires

TWIN FALLS — When something bad happens, for 34 years Clint Sant has been one of the first to hear about it. That’s because Sant has been a dispatcher in the Magic Valley since 1988.

Sant first worked as a dispatcherin 1988 for Lincoln County. He joined the city of Twin Falls in 2003, where he has answered emergency calls to 911 and dispatching responders to critical events for the past 19 years.

Now, Sant has retired. The city held a party for Sant on Wednesday at City Hall to congratulate him on his retirement and to thank him for his years of service.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Sant said. Having worked his final overnight shift until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, he had been awake more than 24 hours.

"I loved my job," Sant said. " I loved the people. I honestly feel like I'm old enough to be dad to most of them."

During his long run as a first responder, Sant said he had dispatched for two generations. Twin Falls recently hired Jacob Lee, the son of Brian Lee, police chief for Burnet, Texas, who Sant dispatched for in the 1990s.

"That made me feel a little bit old," Sant said. "But honestly it's dispatching for people like that that kept me young."

At the farewell party, City Manager Travis Rothweiler told Sant his long service as dispatcher was notable, as it is not an easy job and one with high attrition.

“In my opinion, the work that you’ve done for the city of Twin Falls as a dispatcher is one of the hardest in all of the city,” Rothweiler told Sant. “You’re on the front line, receiving the first call of someone having their worst moment."

Rothweiler presented Sant with a plaque to honor his dedication and work.

“The level of work and the level of dedication that he’s given to us is a debt that we’re not going to be able to easily repay,” Rothweiler said.

Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble presented Sant with a flag that had flown over City Hall last week, which coincided with Public Safety Communications week.

Police Chief Craig Kingsbury also toasted Sant, noting how remarkable it is to have someone retire from Dispatch.

“I’ve been doing this job for 32-plus years, and I tried to count how many dispatchers I know that actually retire. I know a lot that quit, a lot that left early, I think with you, now I know five. And that’s something to be said, because not a lot of people make it through,” Kingsbury said. “For all your years, your decades of being that first, first responder, thank you very much for that. We’re going to miss you.”

Co-workers had a last opportunity to toast Sant, and many shared memories of times he had made a difference in their jobs. One person spoke for many when they thanked him for helping people through their worst moments, or just trying to keep the calm the chaos.

Many people talked about the bonds they had formed in the pressure cooker of the emergency communications and dispatch department.

At the party, Sant radioed in his last call to dispatch.

“Dispatch 12-1-12," he said. "Thank you for everything, I am out of service.”

