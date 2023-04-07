TWIN FALLS — It’s over in 20 seconds, but it’s good while it lasts.

More than 1,000 children are expected to gather at Twin Falls City Park on Saturday morning for the annual Easter egg hunt.

At the wail of sirens from police vehicles, the kids will scramble for 6,000 plastic eggs filled with candy, and perhaps a piece of paper entitling the child to receive a $1 coin.

It’s a chaotic scene that Dennis Bowyer has witnessed for decades, and it's a longstanding tradition that has gone on much longer than that.

Bowyer, the former director of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, has seen photos of the annual egg hunt at City Park which took place in the 1930s.

“I think it has been going on for more than 100 years, easily,” he said.

When Bowyer first became employed with the city, the egg hunt was a partnership between a local service club, the Exchange Club, and Parks & Recreation.

Back then it involved real eggs, more than 300 dozen of them.

They were donated by local grocery stores. Depot Grill agreed to do the boiling and residents of Heritage Retirement Home did the coloring.

“They had a system down,” Bowyer said of the process of coloring that many eggs.

The eggs would be stored overnight in the bandshell basement, then the next morning they would be distributed throughout the park to be gathered in children’s brightly colored baskets.

In the early 1990s, the Twin Falls Optimist Club, which Bowyer is a member of, got involved due to the Exchange Club not having enough members.

Real eggs aren’t used anymore because of safety concerns, and plastic eggs made the process easier, he said.

And club members don’t need to pry the eggs open and fill them with Tootsie Rolls or jellybeans, either. The eggs, ordered by Parks & Recreation, come pre-filled.

Saturday morning, the park will be divided into four sections for the various age groups. Before the 10 a.m. hunt, members of Job’s Daughters and robotics team members will help distribute the eggs throughout the park. Twin Falls Optimist Club members will be there as well, mostly to supervise, Bowyer said.

Bowyer expects that between 1,000 and 1,500 children will show up to get eggs and see the Easter Bunny.

Numbers have declined over the years due to many other egg hunts scheduled through the region — there is an egg hunt for special needs children Saturday morning at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

Bowyer encourages parents to get their kids to the egg hunt on time, because it’s over in 15 or 20 seconds. But a few eggs are saved and brought out after the hunt in case there are latecomers or kids that didn’t get any eggs.

And also, some children have missed out on being rewarded with a $1 coin. Slipped in a few eggs are pieces of paper that can be redeemed for a coin, but each year a number of them aren't redeemed.

“The children get their candy and might not care if a piece of paper falls out,” Bowyer explained.

Below is a rundown of some of the Easter egg hunts going on in Magic Valley:

Saturday

Twin Falls

An annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Twin Falls Optimist Club and the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. There are four age groups: 2 and under, 3- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds. About 1,500 eggs await each age group, and six special eggs per age group can be redeemed for a $1 gold coin.

Primary Therapy Source is sponsoring an egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday in Northern Ridge Park, 2300 Park View Dr., for children of all ages.

Filer

An annual Easter egg hunt for special needs children, sponsored by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Employee Association and the Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group, takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. Get there at 9:30 a.m. to have a photo with the Easter Bunny.

An egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. at Filer City Park, 310 Park Ave., and is sponsored by the city, Filer Filer Department, Filer Recreation Department, Kiwanis Club, Filer High School Athletics, TruLeap Technologies and Filer Events Committee.

Kimberly

An annual Easter egg hunt in Kimberly, sponsored by the Kimberly Business Owners Association, starts at 11 a.m. sharp Saturday at Kimberly City Park. Age groups are 0 to 18 months, 19 months to 3-year-olds, 4- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds.

An Easter event at Crossroads United Methodist Church gym, 131 Syringa Ave., in Kimberly will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be an egg hunt for children, and then laser tag, provided by Tag Em Up, for $3 per person with the first round free with dog tag.

Jerome

Forsyth Park in Jerome will be the site of a free Easter community breakfast Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., in which the Easter bunny will make an appearance. The event is hosted by the Jerome Recreation District. The siren will sound at 10 a.m. to signal the start of the egg hunt. Age divisions are 1- to 2-year-olds, 3- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 6-year-olds, 7- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 12-year-olds.

Snake River Elks, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome, is hosting a breakfast, and egg hunt. Breakfast takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and is $10 per adult with kids eating free. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. starting for infants to 2-year-olds and with progressive age groups, with the last one, for ages 9-12 at 11 a.m. There is a bike giveaway for each age group.

Burley

The Riverside Resort and Boathouse, 197 W. U.S. Highway 30, will have an egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will start with the 2- to 7-year-olds and at 11:30 a.m. with the 8- to 10-year-olds. Some 10,000 eggs will be filled with candy and prizes, and the Easter bunny will make an appearance.

Gooding

An Easter egg hunt takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday in Gooding’s West Park, near Idaho Street and Ninth Avenue West, for 1- to 13-year-olds.

Hagerman

The Hagerman Fire Protection District/Hagerman Quick Response will hold its annual egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Hagerman City Park. About 4,000 eggs will be hidden, and some include cash prizes. Age groups are for infants to 3-year-olds, 4- to 6-year-olds, 7- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 12-year-olds. The Easter Bunny might be coming to that egg hunt as well.

Sunday

Twin Falls

Twin Falls Church of The Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N., will have egg hunts following the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services

Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Dr., will hold an Easter egg hunt at the school's football field after its 10 a.m. service.