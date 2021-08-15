TWIN FALLS — The Benson family never expected they would face homelessness. The family of four with two Labrador retrievers has applied to 16 rental properties in the past four months, paying over $750 in application fees.

"It's caused so much stress on my wife and I, and our kids," Jevon Benson said. "It's unbelievable."

Both Benson and his wife have jobs, rental history and roots in the community. They have been renting their three-bedroom, two-bath home in Jerome for the last year and a half.

In March they were told their landlord wasn't going to renew their lease. Although their lease doesn't expire until September, the landlord attempted to evict them 60 days after the initial notice.

Benson threatened legal action because the lease says it is good for the entire year unless the tenant provides a notice to vacate. His family was able to stay in their home but the September move-out deadline is fast approaching.

Their story is not unique. Families all across the Magic Valley are dealing with rising rents, competitive application processes and evictions. In addition, low-income rental housing has waitlists in excess of two years.

On the flip side, landlords are also dealing with rising costs across all industries compounded by labor and material shortages.

"If something doesn't get done about this, there's going to be a lot of people living in tents, living everywhere, because people can't deal with it much longer," Benson said. "It's just horrible."

Finding assistance

Finding a place to live in 30 or even 60 days is almost impossible. Inventory across the Magic Valley is the lowest it has been in years rental professionals say.

Needs in the community have shifted from COVID-19 related rent issues to reflect the challenging housing market, said Randy Wastradowski, community services director for South Central Community Action Partnership.

The partnership helps low-income individuals and families with rent assistance, housing stability plans, family budgets, utility assistance and housing weatherization. There is also a food pantry and a self-help housing program.

Wastradowski has been the community services director for one year and has seen more people reaching out because of rising rents in the last couple of months.

"Whether the increase has been landlords renovating their property and raising rent or just flat out raising rent because they can," he said.

Homeless Prevention and Rapid Re-Housing are the two federal programs the partnership works with. The first assists families that have an eviction notice and the second is directed towards already homeless families or individuals that need help affording housing. Income requirements depend on the program.

Applications for both programs go through a screening process to make sure they qualify. Sometimes the partnership provides other types of assistance if they don't meet the requirements, he said.

In 2020, 774 households were screened for the prevention program, and the partnership was able to assist 367. From Jan. 1 to June 15, 2021, 504 households have applied and 282 have received help.

Rapid Re-Housing had 345 households screened and 102 received help in 2020. From the same January through June period this year, 228 were screened and 61 received help. The partnership is on track to exceed the number of households served in 2020.

"It's scary because right now, there is no place to move into, there is very little housing," Wastradowski said. "We have all kinds of funding but it's trying to find a place and then find a place that's affordable."

People are often unaware of how many state and federal programs exist to offer assistance, he said.

Zoe Ann Olson, executive director of the Intermountain Fair Housing Council, said connecting renters to available help has been an issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government has approved multiple COVID relief packages over the last 18 months, which has sent money to state governments to create programs that assist residents.

Earlier this year, the Idaho Legislature approved a bill that made $175 million in emergency rental assistance available for Idahoans. In July, the Idaho Capital Sun reported only about $9 million, or about 5% of the total, has been distributed so far.

Olson said technology barriers, such as people not having internet access to apply for assistance, have contributed to the slow distribution. But it also may be an issue of people either not knowing the assistance is out there or assuming they don't qualify.

According to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which runs the program for all residents outside of Ada County, renters must be Idaho residents, meet an income requirement — that varies depending on household size and the county in which they live — and prove that they are unable to pay rent or utilities due to financial challenges related to the pandemic.

If renters are unsure if they qualify, or need help applying, Olson said they should either reach out to the housing and finance association or the fair housing council.

"To me, we have that money, let's make sure people get it in a really fast way," Olson said.

Applying for rental assistance The COVID-19 pandemic not only wrecked havoc on public health and hospital systems, it has also caused many people to experience financial hardships which has resulted in housing issues. The federal government has approved number relief packages over the last 18 months that have sent funding to states, which are supposed to establish programs to assist residents. Earlier this year, the Idaho Legislature allocated $175 million to providing emergency rental assistance. Outside of Ada County, this assistance is available through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. To qualify, renters must be able to proof they are Idaho residents who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to financial hardships related to the pandemic. Renters must fall below certain income levels that are based on household size and the county in which they live. For a family of four in Twin Falls County, this number is $52,050. Renters can apply for assistance online through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's website. The application review process could take between seven and 10 days. For more information, visit idahohousing.com. Or call the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's rental assistance office at 208-331-4700.

Rental struggles

The rental market isn't just difficult for tenants. Landlords are also dealing with low inventory and rising costs.

Ray and Karen Perron have owned and operated My Management Company in Twin Falls for the last 28 years. Management companies act as the broker between owners and tenants.

They have seen significantly less turnover in properties. Last June, their company had 16 rental openings. Even though the company grew throughout the last year and added 100 more properties across the Magic Valley, they had only 7 openings this June.

Ray Perron said many people assume landlords are their enemy, but that's not the case.

"That's the farthest thing from the truth," Ray Perron said.

The couple has seen owners chose to not raise rents, forgive late fees or let tenants go a month or two without paying because they know that tenant is on a fixed income.

"There is a great amount of compassion that is also going on, that is usually the unsung hero," Karen Perron said.

Shortage on housing, materials to build new homes and the labor to build them are making things worse. This means owners trying to build new properties pay more. It also affects any necessary repairs, she said. The couple has seen refrigerators be on backorder for four months.

In addition, labor, utilities, property taxes and insurance costs have all increased, and as a result, rent is forced to increase, the couple said. Property taxes have increased because property values are growing along with the housing market.

They have also seen increases in utilities including power, gas, propane, garbage and water costs. Those rising costs are passed down to the tenant. If a landlord doesn't change the rent they will start losing money, Ray Perron said.

"Frustration on all sides," Karen Peron said. "There are frustrations on owners, management companies and tenants."

Another complaint among local renters is the lack of pet-friendly housing in the Magic Valley. Landlords don't dislike pets, the Perrons said, they dislike irresponsible pet owners.

It's impossible to know who will pick up after their animals and prevent damage to an apartment or home, so landlords often chose to say no to pets altogether.

"A $200 pet deposit — that's not even covering carpet cleaning nowadays," Karen Perron said.

My Management Company decided to have tenants pay for a renters insurance policy that protects the landlords from pet damage. This keeps everyone happy, Karen Perron said.

In order to have a competitive rental application, the couple says renters should fill out any documents completely, correctly and thoroughly. If information isn't up to date, it makes the process more difficult.

If there is an employment or landlord check, renters should let those parties know ahead of time that someone will be calling. It is also appropriate to follow up on the application if you haven't heard back.

Some people apply for an apartment outside their budget or don't read the entire listing, which makes the process take longer or derails it all together.

Understanding your rights as a tenant is also important for keeping everything fair for both parties, Karen and Ray Perron said.

They recommend that renters thoroughly read their lease document and keep a copy on hand. Any changes or additions need to be made in writing instead of handshake deals.

"We often say to our tenants, 'If you are a good tenant and you pay your rent, there is nothing in your lease that is going to hurt you' but 'If you don't pay your rent and aren't a good tenant, there is nothing in your lease that is going to save you,'" Ray and Karen Perron said.

'That was our home'

Juan Larios didn't have a lease and was unaware of his rights when his landlord tapped an eviction notice to his Magic Valley rental in May. A family of five, he and his wife struggled to find a new place within 30 days.

They asked the landlord for additional time, which Larios says they agreed to. However, that agreement was never put into writing.

When they went to apply for a new apartment they were made aware of an "unlawful detainer/eviction" on their record.

"That was our home," Larios said choking up. "I wish we would have gone to court and let them know our story."

His wife and kids moved in with family temporarily in Burley. Larios however decided to live in the back of his truck in Twin Falls. There wasn't enough room for another adult at the home in Burley, and the couple couldn't afford the gas for both of them to commute to Twin Falls for work.

"It's just something I don't really talk about," Larios said. "But it's something that I feel like the community needs to know about and hear about."

Larios said his story is not unique. He has heard of other families living in the vehicles while searching for a more permeant location. Luckily, his family was able to find a place and moved in the first weekend in August.

"I'm taking it one step at a time and I am staying humble," Larios said. "It's been a humbling experience."

Mike McCarthy, a lawyer with Idaho Legal Aid Services, said he is seeing an increased number of calls from tenants about landlords.

Katie Valentine called for legal aid when her landlord attempted to evict her from her rental in June. Her family lived without heating and air conditioning since March, and they were waiting to pay rent until it was fixed. They were within the five-day rent grace period when their landlord served them eviction paperwork.

McCarthy said most tenants are not as aware as they should be of their rights. Eviction by definition means a court is ordering someone out of a home.

"People are amazed when they learn a landlord has to take someone to court first and they can't just lock them out," he said.

Many people like the Larios and Benson families are being forced to hold over, or stay in a home because there are no other available rentals, he said.

The COVID-19 eviction moratoriums have a loophole because they only cover renters that have been affected by layoffs, reduced work hours or medical expenses, McCarthy said. It doesn't cover situations where property owners want to evict tenants and take advantage of the housing market or raise the rent.

Renters can visit IdahoLegalAid.org or the Idaho Attorney Generals' website to learn more about tenant and owner rights.

What you do you think? The Times-News asked people to share their rental stories on social media. These are some of their responses: "Finding a place to live in Twin Falls was a huge struggle. I applied to what felt like every apartment complex and every available rental in the area with no luck for months." —Brook Sean Belding "In April I was [looking for housing]. I paid over $300 in application fees. Most of it was through one company. They wanted a fee for every property you submitted an application for. Ridiculous!" —Tasha Hasizer-Williams "It seems like, unless you have an in with someone, it's nearly impossible to find an affordable place in Twin. Even if you go up in price, places are sold before it's even been seen by anyone." —Cherry Bollar. "I rented out a room in my home and had dozens of inquiries within the first few days from people searching for a place to stay, even people with dogs and small children despite the fact that the ad clarified it's not a good fit for either. People are desperately needing a place to find stability right now, even if it's not ideal." —Sammy Mace. "We've been looking for a while but we have pets and no one is accepting lately." — Kali Peralto. "I constantly look online for rental availability but the prices are just way too much. I just wish there was more affordable housing, its truly disappointing, but I do have something, so I am grateful for that." —Marie Mellinger "We would love to move to Buhl. We are currently in Twin and have been in extended stay for two years, we have only one pet which is a beagle. We have three incomes and keep getting road blocks because we do have a pet, or extremely outrageous housing cost." —Sheryl Bardal.

Building affordable housing

Although the federal eviction moratorium, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended on Aug. 3, hasn't ceased all evictions during the pandemic, the postponement has helped many struggling renters.

Olson, the director of the Intermountain Fair Housing Council, said the end of this moratorium will exacerbate the affordable housing issues plaguing most of Idaho.

"It's very difficult in almost every region (of Idaho) to afford housing," Olson said. "This is something always on our mind because if the eviction moratorium were to subside, we're expecting a huge flood of evictions."

Waitlists for affordable housing units in Twin Falls range from 18 months to three years depending on the property, said Leanne Trappen, Twin Falls Housing Authority executive director.

The housing authority provides housing for income-eligible families, elderly and disabled individuals, Trappen said. Rent is based on 30% of adjusted gross income. There are six locations throughout Twin Falls, adding up to 196 units.

She has seen demand for units increase in the past few years.

"If this keeps us we may have to end up closing our application process for a while," Trappen said. "We have never done that and I am hoping we don't have to, but it gets to a point where it's not very manageable or practical,"

Idaho needs more affordable housing, but there isn't enough support at the state level, she said.

There are also market challenges that make it more difficult to build affordable housing projects, said Kathryn Almberg, director of The Housing Company — which is a nonprofit affiliated with the Idaho Housing and Finance Association that builds and manages affordable housing developments.

One of the primary issues is a lack of available and affordable land to build on. The rising costs of building materials and labor are also factors.

These increasing costs make local support for affordable housing projects vital to development, Almberg said. The nonprofit specializes in working with cities that either donate surplus land or help support the project with some sort of funding, such as through Community Block Development Grants.

In the nonprofit's last project in Twin Falls, a local land owner approached the company to see if it was interested in building a new project in town. The landowner and the nonprofit negotiated a contract that worked for both parties, and the company opened Field Stream apartments in 2016 near St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

This brought an additional 60 units to Twin Falls, raising the company's overall inventory in town to 221. Most of these apartments are subject to different income level restrictions, but some are rented at market rate.

All four properties have waitlists, the length of which varies depending on the specific unit and its income restrictions. But Almberg said it's clear there's a high demand for more units, not just in the Magic Valley, but throughout Idaho.

Driving more projects forward requires local support, not just from elected officials, but also from residents and potential neighbors. As director of the nonprofit, Almberg works to educate communities about some of the misunderstandings around low-income or affordable housing.

When developing rates for these units, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development first sets an area median income. HUD set the area median income for a family of four living in Twin Falls at $65,400 in 2021.

Affording housing units are then rented based on income levels that are typically 30% to 60% of that area's median income number. For example, based on this rate, a family of four with an income of $39,000 could qualify for a unit within the 60% of area median income band.

People from various professions could fall within these income bands, Almberg said, including teachers, hospital workers, restaurant servers and retail clerks. Nonetheless, there's often a stigma around these sorts of developments that Almberg tries to dispel.

"A variety of hard-working people fall into those income bands," Almberg said. "That's what I always stress to communities. It's working people. It's the people you interact with on a daily basis."

The Galena Fund, a developer out of Boise, is working on a project near Shoshone Street and Seventh Avenue East that will bring about 50 affordable housing units to Twin Falls.

The developer initially proposed plans for two five-story buildings consisting of both market rate apartments and low-income housing. But City Council shot down the plans, which required a number of exceptions to city code relating to parking, building height and other issues.

A group of nearby residents also raised concerns about the project, including how it would affect street parking in the surrounding neighborhood.

The new version of the project leaves the low-income housing in place, but consists of additional parking and a lower building height that it is allowed under city code.

Dan Fullmer, chief investment officer with The Galena Fund, said due to the demand for affordable housing, the units will be probably be fully rented within 45 days of opening, and will likely remain that way with a long waiting list. The building will likely start leasing units in a year.

For its part, Almberg said, the city of Twin Falls was very supportive of the nonprofit's Field Stream project. The developer has actively looked for additional opportunities in the city but isn't pursuing any projects at the moment. It is, however, working on developments in Hailey, Nampa and Idaho Falls.

The entire state needs more affordable housing options, but the available resources can only be stretched so far.

"I've been here for 20 years doing this, and this is the most difficult that I have ever seen it," Almberg said.

Housing series: Part two This story is the second part in a series on housing issues in the Magic Valley. The next piece will look at the construction of multifamily housing units in the area.

