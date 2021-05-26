Adventure Guide: South-central Idaho's calendar of events

JUNE

June 23-26: Highway 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Hwy30musicfest.com.

June 24-26: Idaho Regatta at the Burley Golf Course Marina. Boat races on the Snake River with qualifying heats, races and finals. Idahoregatta.org.

June 25 to July 10: Art and Soul of the Magic Valley with about 250 artists’ work on display throughout Twin Falls. Kickoff celebration is June 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Awards ceremony is July 24 at Twin Falls City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.com, 208-734-2787.

JULY

July 1-5: Rupert’s Fourth of July celebration. Car show, 5k/10k walk/run, mutton bustin’, fireworks, parade, music performances. Rupert4th.com.

July 3-4: Sagebrush Days, Buhl. Trout feed, parade, fun run, fire-hose competition, music, vendors. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.