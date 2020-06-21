Adventure Guide: South-central Idaho's calendar of events

Editor’s Note: Some events may change due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please contact event organizers for details.
JUNE
June 25-27: Highway 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Hwy30musicfest.com.
June 26-28: Idaho Regatta at the Burley Golf Course Marina. Boat races on the Snake River with qualifying heats, races and finals. Idahoregatta.org.
June 26 to July 11: Art and Soul of the Magic Valley with about 250 artists’ work on display throughout Twin Falls. Kickoff celebration is June 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Awards ceremony is July 24 at Twin Falls City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.com, 208-734-2787.
June 30, July 1-4: Rupert’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks, parade, music performances, lawnmower races. Rupert4th.com.
JULY
July 3-4: Sagebrush Days, Buhl. Trout feed, parade, fun run, fire-hose competition, music, vendors. The City Pool will not be open. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
July 4: City of Twin Falls’ Fourth of July fireworks display at the College of Southern Idaho campus. Tfid.org.
July 4: Gooding community fireworks show at the Gooding Middle School. Goodingidaho.org, 208-934-5669.
July 4: Hailey Days of the Old West celebration. Parade on Main Street, fun run, antique fairs, fireworks. Valleychamber.org, visitsunvalley.com.
July 4: Shoshone fireworks show at the football field. 208-886-2030.
July 10-11: Kimberly Good Neighbor Days. Entertainment, hot rod car show, activities, fireworks. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
July 10-12: Ketchum Arts Festival. Works by Idaho artists and craft makers, music, children’s activities at Festival Meadows. Ketchumartsfestival.com, visitsunvalley.com.
July 15-18: Elmore County Fair, Glenns Ferry. Rodeo, junior bull riding, junior barrel racing, livestock shows, entertainment. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com. 208-587-2136.
July 18-19: Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair, Stanley. Artwork, crafts, music. Sawtoothmountainmamas.org, stanleycc.org.
July 18-25: Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo, Shoshone. Parade, junior rodeo, mini bull riding, rodeo, truck and tractor pull, antique tractor pull, music, livestock shows. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
July 24-25: Twin Falls Art in the Park. Artist booths and demonstrations, wine-down welcome reception, food truck fest, music and children’s activities in City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
July 25: Kids Art in the Park, Twin Falls City Park. Art workshops for ages 3-14. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
July 27-31, Aug. 1: Minidoka County Fair, Rupert. Concert, lawnmower races, rodeo, livestock shows. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
July 30-31, Aug. 1-2: Camas County Fair at 4-H/City Park, Fairfield. Parade, games, activities, music, livestock shows. 208-764-2230.
AUGUST
Aug. 6-8: Braun Brothers Reunion Festival in Challis. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Braunbrothersreunion.com.
Aug. 7-9: Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, Atkinson Park, Ketchum. Outdoor juried art and crafts show, artists’ demonstrations, music, children’s activities. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com, visitsunvalley.com.
Aug. 10-15: Jerome County Fair at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. Parade, pro-rodeo, concert, mud drags, free stage entertainment, livestock shows. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Aug. 15: Joe Mama’s Car Show, Jerome. Features a variety of cars and trucks on display. Joemamascarshow.com.
Aug. 15-22: Cassia County Fair at the fairgrounds, Burley. Concert, parade, rodeo, team ranch sorting, ATV and motorcycle rodeo, free stage entertainment, livestock shows. Cassiacountyfair.com, 208-678-9150.
Aug. 17-22: Gooding County Fair at the fairgrounds. Parade, pro-rodeo, bull riding, cowboy reunion, music, junior rodeo. Goodingprorodeo.com, 208-934-4529.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2-7: Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Twin Falls. Concert, pro-rodeo, entertainment, hypnotist shows, magic shows, livestock shows. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4396.
Sept. 4-5: Wagon Days, Ketchum. Big Hitch Parade, music, dancers, arts and crafts, children’s activities. Wagondays.net, visitsunvalley.com.
Sept. 7: Bellevue Labor Day Celebration at Bellevue Memorial Park. Parade on Main Street, music, food. Bellevueidaho.us, 208-788-2128.
Sept. 18-19: Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, Shoshone. Entertainment by cowboy poets and musicians with day shows and evening concerts. Lostnlavagathering.com, 208-886-7787.
Sept. 19-20: Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island, Thousand Springs State Park, Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Artwork, entertainment, demonstrations, wagon and canoe rides, children’s activities. Thousandspringsfestival.org or magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
OCTOBER
Oct. 7-11: Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Ketchum and Hailey. Sheep parade, Folklife Fair, Sheep Tales Gathering, music, dancers, championship sheepdog trials, workshops, demonstrations. Trailingofthesheep.org, 208-720-0585.
Oct. 14-18: Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival with performances on several stages. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
