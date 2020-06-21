Adventure Guide: South-central Idaho's calendar of events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s Note: Some events may change due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please contact event organizers for details.

JUNE

June 25-27: Highway 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Hwy30musicfest.com.

June 26-28: Idaho Regatta at the Burley Golf Course Marina. Boat races on the Snake River with qualifying heats, races and finals. Idahoregatta.org.

June 26 to July 11: Art and Soul of the Magic Valley with about 250 artists’ work on display throughout Twin Falls. Kickoff celebration is June 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Awards ceremony is July 24 at Twin Falls City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.com, 208-734-2787.

June 30, July 1-4: Rupert’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks, parade, music performances, lawnmower races. Rupert4th.com.

JULY