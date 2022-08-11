Adorable fun at the Pygmy Goat Show

A dozen 4-H Cloverbuds hold on tight as they show their pygmy goats during the Jerome County Fair on Thursday.

The theme this year for this years festivities is "Home Grown Fun" and there was no short supply of that at this years Cloverbuds Pygmy Goat Show.

The 4-H participants maneuvered their goats around to show the judge what they were working with and were judged on a number of criteria.