HAILEY — To see the building nestled among the mountains, it might be mistaken for a luxury ski lodge.
Mountain Humane's facility was specially designed for animals, however, and it opened in February.
The dogs and cats awaiting adoption enjoy many modern amenities, from kennels with heat to cat condos and even a "cat cafe."
The heated kennels at the front do more than keep the dogs warm, according to Anne McCauley, Mountain Humane's development director.
"The dogs come out, so they are more visible to the public," McCauley said.
In the cat cafe, youngsters can come and select a book, while their parents enjoy a cup of free coffee. While the children read aloud to their "audience," the cats learn to interact with humans.
"Cats become more adoptable when they're socialized," McCauley said.
The program has a definite appeal, she added. "This is a really busy place after school."
The facility includes an education classroom, where students and homeschoolers can come to learn about caring for animals or make dog and cat toys.
"Our mission is to connect people and pets," McCauley said.
The veterinary clinic offers free spay and neuter services to residents of Blaine County. In the modern treatment room, almost every type of treatment can be performed on the animals, McCauley said.
Such treatment might be necessary when an animal is brought into the facility.
Leslie Krieger, a trainer at Mountain Humane, explained animals go through an intake process before being offered for adoption.
"We give them a few days, time to settle down," Krieger said.
Each animal is given a temperament evaluation, to assess the personality type and socialization skills.
"If it's a transfer from another facility or a stray, we don't know its history," Krieger said.
The evaluation provides a lot of information.
The animals receive needed vaccinations, microchips and are spayed or neutered, McCauley said.
As the dogs are moved from the intake rooms to the kennels, Krieger explained they are let out in the yard for some dog-to-dog interaction.
"We have playgroups five times a week," she said.
That enables the dogs to learn behavior skills without a leash since Hailey is an off-leash community, Krieger said.
"It's really fun to watch," she said.
Once an animal is adopted, the Mountain Home staff the family post-adoption support, as needed.
"We have a life-long commitment to the animals," Krieger said.
Mountain Humane offers public obedience classes, too.
Penny's Barn is a meeting room available for community use for parties or meetings. It even offers a kitchen.
The view of the surrounding landscape, seen through ceiling-high windows, is phenomenal.
McCauley cited a recent land agreement that will preserve the area, as well.
A heated exercise area eliminates the need to shovel in the winter and allows the dogs to get outdoors every day.
The dogs go for walks in the "Central Bark" park area four times a day, with volunteer or staff dog walkers holding the leash.
"We have hundreds of volunteers," McCauley said. "A very dedicated crew."
In the summer, the "doggie dash and dive" gives dogs a chance to cool off on hot days, running through the spraying water.
Mountain Humane was designed by the architectural firm Animal Arts of Boulder, Colorado.
The $16 million cost of the 30,000-square-foot building was entirely funded through donations, McCauley said.
The facility is self-sustaining, with solar panels providing electrical power. Ground source heat pumps use groundwater, which saves on propane use.
"We're not just a no-kill shelter," McCauley said. "We're part of a coalition to make Idaho no-kill by 2025."
Mountain Humane is located at 100 Croy Creek Road and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
