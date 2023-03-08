Southern Idaho irrigators might still have to watch their water usage this year despite snowpack levels that are well above average.

Upper Snake River reservoir capacity is far below normal and soil moisture is low after several years of drought, speakers said Wednesday at the Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting in Boise.

It may add up to the prospect of another tight water year.

Water supplies might be limited for some water users in the Oakley, Big Wood, and Upper Snake basins, while Salmon Falls irrigators are on the “cusp” of having adequate supplies, according to some forecasts, said Erin Whorton, water supply specialist with the National Resource Conservation Service.

There are a range of forecasts, however, and if precipitation keeps up, there is an increased chance of adequate supplies, Whorton said.

She didn't want to paint the situation as dire, but it's just a matter of having enough water to bridge the deficit brought on by years of severe drought. For example, while the Goose Creek snowpack was at 128% of normal Wednesday, the level of Oakley Reservoir as of March 1 is just 64% of normal.

But more moisture is on the way, said Troy Linquist of the National Weather Service, as he said a cool, wet weather pattern is expected to continue through the next 10 days.

A storm brewing near Hawaii will be hitting the West Coast in a few days, bringing an “atmospheric river” to the area. Idaho will receive some moisture from the storm but not as much as the Sierra Madres in California, which have been seeing higher snowpack than normal.

But overall, conditions this month are calling for a wet, unsettled weather pattern in Idaho “that is looking really good,” Linquist said.

The Upper Snake River Reservoir System is at 47% of capacity, only 68% of average for this time of year. That's 85,000 acre-feet less than this time last year.

Geoffrey Walters, senior hydrologist for the Northwest River Forecast Center, likened the water situation to be a "push and pull" — the push is that there is a higher than normal snowpack, but the pull is dryer conditions.

“It is pulling the water supply forecasts down,” Walters said, as dry soil conditions could suck up a good share of snowmelt.

David Hoekema of the Idaho Department of Water Resources said Idaho’s drought appears to be lessening.

Latest figures show 98% of Idaho is in some sort of drier-than-normal condition, with 12% in severe drought, including most of Twin Falls and Cassia counties.

His department will review Idaho’s moisture situation in the coming weeks as to whether recommendations will be made to change the state's drought map, Hoekema said.