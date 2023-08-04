Additional felony sex charges have been filed against a former youth pastor at a Twin Falls church, records say.

Dakota Austin Kennemer, 31, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on another pair of sexual battery charges, one relating to soliciting the participation of a minor child 16 to 17 years old, and the other charge related to lewd and lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years old, records say.

An earlier charge of sexual battery was filed against Kennemer on June 30.

Kennemer worked at Grace Baptist Church and Pastor Mark Sjostrom told police that after reports of an improper relationship came to light, he and three church deacons met with Kennemer in December 2022 and he was fired that month, court records say.

The new case has been sealed by court order, but the complaint says the charges relate to a time period between Sept. 9, 2019, and Sept. 8, 2021.

The affidavit on the June 30 case indicated there might be additional victims.

Kennemer has posted $100,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Aug. 21. A preliminary hearing on the June 30 case is scheduled for Aug. 18.