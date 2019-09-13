{{featured_button_text}}
Cop Lights

Police lights

TWIN FALLS — A two-vehicle accident blocked traffic at Washington Street and Addison Avenue before lunchtime Friday.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 11:23 a.m, according to Twin Falls spokesman Terry Thueson. The incident caused westbound traffic to be blocked for 30 minutes until the pickup and passenger car were towed from the intersection at 11:55 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

One driver was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, though the extent of his injuries is unknown, Thueson said.

Details including the names of the drivers, the cause of the accident and whether any citations were issued have not been released, as the investigation continues, Thueson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments