TWIN FALLS — A two-vehicle accident blocked traffic at Washington Street and Addison Avenue before lunchtime Friday.
Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 11:23 a.m, according to Twin Falls spokesman Terry Thueson. The incident caused westbound traffic to be blocked for 30 minutes until the pickup and passenger car were towed from the intersection at 11:55 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
One driver was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, though the extent of his injuries is unknown, Thueson said.
Details including the names of the drivers, the cause of the accident and whether any citations were issued have not been released, as the investigation continues, Thueson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.