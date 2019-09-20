TWIN FALLS — As National Recovery Month continues throughout September, a day is set aside to recognize those who treat addictions.
Sept. 20 is National Addiction Professional Day, sponsored by NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals.
The annual celebration began in 1992 as a way to commemorate the work addiction professionals perform on a regular basis.
The Walker Center, with a 47-bed inpatient facility in Gooding and an outpatient center in Twin Falls, plans to honor its staff during the week, according to Deborah Thomas, chief executive officer.
Since Sept. 20 falls on a Friday this year, and most of the staff are off on Fridays, Thomas plans to make the Tuesday team meeting at the Twin Falls office special with gifts of self-care items and nutritious snacks.
Thomas noted how the staff’s efforts to care for themselves includes kicking addictions. Some years ago, she recalled, a challenge was presented to those who smoked cigarettes. Over a six-month period, all but one successfully kicked the habit.
The Walker Center assists those dealing with alcohol and drug addictions, Thomas said. With board certified staff, various levels of care are offered, from withdrawal management to group counseling.
“You can’t get sober in isolation,” Thomas said.
The programs include family involvement, as well. “We really understand the whole family needs care” when a person is facing addiction, Thomas said.
She praises her staff. “It’s not just a job for them. They’re all impacted by addiction in some way.”
Thomas wants to make sure people can find the services they need to treat their addictions. “We believe there is hope.”
At Twin Falls County’s Treatment and Recovery Center, the staff assists those dealing with addiction for a variety of reasons, said Executive Director Jaci Urie.
“Some people are in this field because they’ve experienced addiction and have found the strength and resiliency to change their lives and believe that others can do the same,” Urie said. “Some are in this field because they saw the need and had an interest in being involved in our community.”
Treatment and Recovery Center staff are working throughout National Recovery Month to highlight addiction awareness. “We’ve put out information for participants and staff regarding recovery and resources in the community,” Urie said.
“My belief is that all of us want to make our community better,” Urie said. “We have compassion for others, and our ultimate goal is to support those that need our support.”
