Adaptive Recreation Fair looks to connect people of all abilities

TWIN FALLS — Eight-year-old Kathryn Krieck is eager to show off her hands. After climbing for an hour a week every summer at Gemstone Climbing Center, her hands have developed some of the toughness that is characteristic of rock climbers the world over.

Kathryn is one of the hundreds of children and adults who participate in Gemstone Climbing Center's adaptive climbing program, which is available eight hours a day, three days a week.

Her mother Linneal Krieck said she has a full schedule of weekly activities throughout the summer, and even into the school year.

"She loves it. Arm strength is huge, she gets that from climbing," Krieck said. "This is basically her exercise."

The Kriecks became involved in adaptive recreation through Primary Therapy Source, which recommended a number of activities. Everything from hippotherapy — therapeutic horse-back riding — swim therapy, Girl Scouts, and she shows goats and pigs with 4H.

An Adaptive Recreation fair this Saturday at Thomsen Park will see Gemstone and Primary Therapy Source join other organizations in Twin Falls that make adaptive recreation possible for people with mobility limitations.

The idea was the brainchild of Lisa Smallwood, who has worked in neuro-rehabilitation and occupational therapy for years, and has seen the ways activities contribute to the wellbeing of people with injuries or disabilities.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to help my clients and to grow as a therapist,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood has spent a lot of time volunteering for adaptive recreation programs, like skiing, kayaking, horseback riding and cycling.

Since moving to Twin Falls she’s been looking for programs to get involved with to volunteer and found that she was having a hard time identifying programs available in town.

"I was just starting to do some research and realized we actually have some great programs here in Twin, it was just hard for me to find them," Smallwood said. “If I didn’t know about them and I’m a therapist in the community, I think there’s quite a few people that also don’t know about them.”

The more she found out about organizations involved in adaptive recreation, the more Smallwood started thinking about how great it would be to get all of them together so that people in the community could learn more about them.

Other organizations that plan to attend include supporting programs Smallwood has found that support people being independent and getting into the community.

“The more I’ve talked to my patients and some therapists around, I think it’s going to help quite a few people learn a little bit more about all the cool stuff we have and help organize it so people can access these programs.”

Some organizations will bring their adaptive equipment to provide opportunities to sign up for events in the future that promote healthy living, as well as the supportive programs that exist.

“It’s going to be great for resourcing for them, as well as for all these professionals to get to know each other and network, to provide ongoing support," she said.

Smallwood, who has more than 10 years working as a therapist, started her career at an East Coast trauma hospital working primarily in neuro rehab for brain and spinal injuries. She is a strong believer in extending activity for everybody.

“There’s so many things in us that benefit from having access to activity, not just for health, but for mental health, for stimulation, for education. Extending these activities to everybody I think is so important," Smallwood said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0