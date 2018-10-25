Try 1 month for 99¢
Bicycles

Adaptive bicycles in use.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Adaptive Cycling of Southern Idaho will give away three adaptive bikes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Center Court at the Magic Valley Mall.

Adaptive Cycling is joining local physical therapists to celebrate National Physical Therapy Month with community education and fun activities.

The group is a non-profit organization that raises funds to pay for adaptive bikes for children and adults with special needs.

