Adaptation of holiday classic takes new perspective

TWIN FALLS — You’ve undoubtedly heard the story before. Now you can see it from a new perspective.

“A Christmas Carol,” one of the most beloved stories of the holiday season, has a special place in the hearts of Larry and Stephanie Johnson, owners of the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls.

So much so that they dwelled on the backstories of Ebenezer Scrooge and his business partner Jacob Marley, and how they came to be, and why Marley wants to save Scrooge from his miserable fate.

“I thought we could answer this,” Stephanie Johnson said.

Their answers are in a new adaptation of “The Christmas Carol” being performed by the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre on the Orpheum stage through Dec. 19.

It is the first play written by the Johnsons, and the creation of it is the result of in-depth discussions they had before Christmas of 2021.

“One day we were talking about it and Stephanie had some fascinating ideas,” Larry Johnson said. Those conversations persisted, and by the time it came to writing the script, words and ideas flowed easily.

Ideas for the adaptation came not by watching numerous movies that have been filmed, but by taking a deep dive into Charles Dickens’ original work, published in 1843.

For example, the ghost of Marley, upon his visit to the miserly Scrooge, says, “I am here to-night to warn you, that you have yet a chance and hope of escaping my fate. A chance and hope of my procuring, Ebenezer.”

“We always found that interesting,” Larry said, “that Marley arranged for the ghosts to visit Scrooge that night.”

“That line really stuck with my folks because it implies that he had something to do with what was about to happen to Scrooge,” said the Johnson’s son, Jared, theater manager and show director. “The implication is that this wayward spirit somehow has the power to convince these incredibly powerful entities — the spirits of Christmas past, present and future, to come and try to save Scrooge.

“And that is one of the beautiful things about this story is that we delve into the backstory about how the decision is made to go back to Scrooge and try to save him from himself.”

Writing the script was a soul-searching and spiritual experience for Stephanie Johnson.

“Just creating it was a great experience, personally,” she said.

The Johnsons said the script stays true to the original “Christmas Carol,” and the characters are the same, and they live in the same time period.

The Johnsons were in the audience for the first show on Dec. 2, and Larry Johnson gave rave reviews to the cast.

His wife said she was “floored” by the performance of 11-year-old Olivia Capps, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

“I don’t think you can watch her on stage and keep from smiling,” she said.

Auditions were in late September, and “we got a great show out of it,” Jared said. “It is heartwarming and poignant, and thus far everyone has loved it.”

There is even a twist at the play’s end, he said.

Johnsons are exploring publishing the script so other groups can perform the two-hour-long play.

“It’s a very heartwarming story, and we would love it if more people could experience it,” said Stephanie, “because our intention was for it to be an uplifting part of the Christmas season.”