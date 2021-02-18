Ada County wastewater tests show COVID-19 variants from UK, California in Boise

“While we haven’t detected the ... variants in clinical samples yet, we have presumed the variants were circulating in Idaho,” said Dr. Christopher Ball, bureau chief for the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, in the news release.

Only 239 of the samples from Idaho’s more than 136,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been sequenced so far to check for mutations, according to the news release.

“The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories is on track to sequence SARS-CoV-2 samples in-house by the end of the month, which will both speed up the time to results and expand the number of samples in our strain sequencing program. In the interim, we continue to work with clinical labs around the state to receive samples for sequencing.”

Evidence of B.1.1.7 “UK variant” underscores need for COVID-19 safety

Finding the variants in wastewater illustrates how Idaho’s battle with the coronavirus is far from over, and safety measures such as wearing masks, washing your hands and physical distancing remain important, according to the release.