TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management continues to fight three lightning-caused wildfires that began over the weekend, but two are contained and should be under control Thursday, the agency said.
Together, the fires have burned nearly 22,000 acres.
Here is the latest on each fire from the BLM's 9 a.m. Thursday update:
Lookout Point Fire
The fire about 25 miles northwest of Murphy Hot Springs, near Bruneau Canyon, has burned about 9,390 acres. Officials expect to have it contained at 6 p.m. Friday and under control by 6 p.m. Sunday. The Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Association is fighting the fire with one dozer, seven smokejumpers, two helicopters, one hotshot crew, one hand crew and multiple fixed-wing aircraft. The smoldering and running grass and brush fire is threatening structures.
Hot Springs Fire
The fire about 30 miles northeast of Murphy Hot Springs, near the Bruneau Canyon, has burned 11,300 acres and was contained at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials expect to have it under control by 8 p.m. Thursday. Two overhead units, seven engines, one dozer, one water tender and a camp crew are fighting the smoldering brush and grass fire. It is not threatening any structures.
Lava Fire
The fire about 3 miles northeast of Shoshone has burned about 1,300 acres. The fire was contained at 8 p.m. Wednesday and should be under control by 8 p.m. Thursday. Two hotshot crews, two engines, one water tender, one dozer and four overhead units are fighting the smoldering and creeping grass and brush fire. No structures are threatened.
