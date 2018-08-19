WENDELL — An 1,800-acre fire north of Wendell was contained Sunday night.
The blaze, reported at 4:15 p.m. Saturday just off the east side of Idaho 46, was fully contained at 8 p.m. Sunday and firefighters hope to have it controlled by Monday, said Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine.
“There are no active flames. Firefighters are mostly mopping up and improving fire lines,” she said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation. The BLM received assistance from the Wendell, Bliss, Gooding and Jerome rural fire departments and the Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
