BLM Fire Training
BLM Range Tech Jarrett Young rolls up his hose after running a progressive hose lay drill while he gets ready for the National Preparedness Review on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the Devil's Corral in Jerome County.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

MALTA – A rapidly growing human-caused fire has burned 13,000 acres southeast of Malta.

The Conner Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and erratic winds have caused the fire to grow quickly, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management. Investigators determined the fire, about four miles southeast of Malta, was caused by an escaped agriculture burn that was being conducted on private land adjacent to public lands.

The fire’s size was 13,000 acres Sunday afternoon and the blaze is burning grass, brush and timber and is threatening structures, the BLM said.

An estimated containment time has not been established. The Albion Rural Fire Department, Raft River Rural Fire Department, one Sawtooth National Forest engine, two Boise BLM engines, six Twin Falls Fire Department engines, two dozers, and a BLM crew have responded to the blaze. Aircraft are focusing on the southwest flank, where the fire is most active and access is difficult.

