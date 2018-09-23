MALTA – A rapidly growing human-caused fire has burned 13,000 acres southeast of Malta.
The Conner Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and erratic winds have caused the fire to grow quickly, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management. Investigators determined the fire, about four miles southeast of Malta, was caused by an escaped agriculture burn that was being conducted on private land adjacent to public lands.
The fire’s size was 13,000 acres Sunday afternoon and the blaze is burning grass, brush and timber and is threatening structures, the BLM said.
An estimated containment time has not been established. The Albion Rural Fire Department, Raft River Rural Fire Department, one Sawtooth National Forest engine, two Boise BLM engines, six Twin Falls Fire Department engines, two dozers, and a BLM crew have responded to the blaze. Aircraft are focusing on the southwest flank, where the fire is most active and access is difficult.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.