A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday.

BELLEVUE – Crews are battling a 3,000-acre fire east of Bellevue that was reported Sunday morning.

The Sharps Fire, six miles from Bellevue near Sharps Canyon Road, is burning grass and heavy timber in steep, difficult terrain, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management. The blaze, reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, is threatening structures and has forced evacuations from the Little Wood River Reservoir and the High 5 Creek Recreation Area. Muldoon Canyon Road is closed from the EE-DA-HO Ranch entrance to Baugh Creek Road.

Firefirefighters are experiencing "extreme" fire behavior. Gusty winds, low humidity coupled with high temperatures, and possible thunderstorms are of concern to those battling the blaze.

Eight engines, two water tenders and two bulldozers are on site. Crews from the BLM, Bellevue Rural Fire Department, Wood River Rural Fire Department, Hailey Rural Fire Department, Carey Rural Fire Department and Sawtooth National Forest have responded.

Cause of the fire is under investigation and no estimated containment time has been set.

