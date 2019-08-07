HAMMETT — A fire 14 miles south of Hammett has burned 70,000 acres of desert. The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and is near the Saylor Creek Range.
The grass and brush fire is not threatening any structures.
“It’s not near much,” Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Information and Prevention Officer Kelsey Brizendine said.
The BLM does not yet have estimated containment or control times for the blaze.
“If we can keep a hold of it today, through the rest of today through those thunderstorms and through those high temperatures, then we should be in pretty good shape,” Brizendine said. “We’ll know more this evening where we’re sitting with things.”
Several agencies have responded to the fire, and firefighters worked through last night to combat the blaze. Fourteen fire engines and three bulldozers are on the scene.
Brizendine said the Pot Hole Fire is difficult to stop, in part because of its remote location.
“It’s of concern just because of how much land there is out there and how long it takes us to get there,” Brizendine said. “There’s always concern when there’s fire on the desert, especially when there’s continuous fuel, it’s hot, it’s dry, there’s some winds and we have thunderstorms coming.”
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for southwest corner of Idaho, including the area where the fire is burning, as far east as Twin Falls and Jerome, and north to Mountain Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.