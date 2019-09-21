BURLEY — The 2019 ACLU of Idaho Activist Academy is a day-long training that covers foundational skills for community organizing, grassroots activism and advocacy.
Local events will be held in Burley on Oct. 5 and Twin Falls on Oct. 6. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Both trainings are free and open to the public.
There are limited spots available for each training. People with little or no experience in community organizing as well as seasoned community leaders are encouraged to apply. People of color, women, those with disabilities, people excluded elsewhere because of religion and those with marginalized sexual orientations or gender identities are welcome.
The Activist Academy wishes to provide community education and outreach to areas around Idaho that don’t have ample opportunities to attend ACLU events. Furthermore, the academy hopes to lay the foundation for continued support and collaboration to better ensure that it can provide support in an informed manner specific to individual communities.
To apply, go to acluidaho.org under the events tab, facebook.com/ACLUIdaho, twitter.com/acluidaho or instagram.com/acluidaho.
