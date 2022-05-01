 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rupert woman dies Saturday in Cassia County crash

OAKLEY — A Rupert woman died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Cassia County.

Shelbbi Lynn Bean, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said.

The crash occurred at 11:59 p.m. at 100 W. 1425 S.

Bean was a passenger in a 2019 Subaru WRX driven by Jacob Michael Goffinet, 29, of Rupert.

Warrell said Goffinet was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello and his condition is unknown.

Warrell said Goffinet reached the intersection, where there is a stop sign, and he failed to stop. The vehicle hit the shoulder of the road and the vehicle was launched into the air and across a small stream.

The crash is under investigation, and alcohol may have been a factor, Warrell said.

Emergency personnel from Oakley Quick Response Unit, Oakley Fire Department, Medic 1, Lifeflight and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

