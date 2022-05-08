Report: UPS plane hit smokestack in fatal Heyburn crash

HEYBURN — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on a Heyburn plane crash that claimed the life of a Salmon woman.

Pilot Chelsea Brittany Infanger, 30, was delivering packages for UPS on April 13 when her plane crashed on the roof of the Gem State Processing plant.

According to the report, the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan was “substantially damaged” when the plane, operating under regulations for a cargo flight from Salt Lake City International Airport to the Burley Municipal Airport hit a smokestack and fell to the rooftop of the potato processor.

A review of the air traffic control communication with Infanger showed she had the altimeter setting, current weather and airmen reports for the airport. Infanger reported passing the initial approach fix, and four minutes later reported a missed approach. An initial approach fix is a spot near the airport where planes begin landing procedures.

The controller instructed Infanger to execute the missed approach and she was cleared for the approach. A minute later the controller asked her if she had crossed the initial approach fix and she said no and then said she had crossed it.

Video footage recovered from a security camera on the plant showed the plane come into view at 8:32 a.m. in a wings-level, nose-high decent. The plane then hit the smokestack and fell to the roof.

A witness, who was about a quarter-mile away said he saw the plane come down out of the clouds and immediately it went into a steam cloud, which was coming from a set of six smokestacks on the same roof. The man heard the plane’s engine sounds increase and saw the plane’s nose lift shortly before it hit the smokestack.

The plane came to a rest on its right side with both wings, belly bod, propeller assembly and nose wheel separated from the fuselage. All the major pieces of the plane stayed on the roof.

Emergency personnel recovered about 40 gallons of jet fuel, which spilled from the plane.

A weather report showed one mile of visibility in light snow and mist, among other conditions. An airmen’s Meteorological Information advisory was active for areas that included the airport, for icing and mountain obscurations.

