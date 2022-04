TWIN FALLS — A motorcyclist from Filer was killed Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Blue Lake Boulevard and Nevada Street East.

Twin Falls Police Department responded to the call at about 5:45 p.m.

Sgt. J.P. O-Donnell said the victim was a 48-year-old man driving a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider ran off the roadway and was thrown off the bike.

At this time there is no reason to believe any other vehicles were involved, police said. TFPD is investigating the incident.

