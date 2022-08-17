Caution on road urged as schools begin classes

TWIN FALLS — Motorists are being urged to stay extra focused as schools begin the new year. Not only can they potentially save a life, but they save a wad of cash.

In Twin Falls, the fine for speeding in a school zone is $156.50. Pass a school bus with its stop arm out, and you'll likely be shelling out at least $200.

“Drivers need to be mindful of school zones and the change of speed limits,” Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said. “We obviously want to prevent any type of accident and drivers can do that by following the rules of the road.”

And don't forget about not passing school buses that have stop arms out, said Shonia Gaston, transportation director for the Kimberly School District. Too many people, Gaston said, "drive right by them," sometimes at speeds of 60 mph.

If it is a two-lane road, motorists traveling both directions are required to stop when a school bus has flashing lights and stop arm out. On a four-lane road, drivers need to stop for buses only when headed in the same direction as the bus.

In 2019, the Idaho Legislature bumped up the fine for not stopping for buses to $200 for the first offense, $400 for the second offense and $600 for the third.

"Some people don't pay attention to their driving," Gaston said. She said the buses the district uses are equipped with cameras. When a motorist commits a violation, a report is made to the sheriff's office and video of the incident is given to deputies.

Motorists often quickly admit their guilt when confronted, she said.

Kimberly is not the only town with the problem.

"Our bus company reports that people regularly don't stop for buses," said Wendy Ohlensehlen, assistant superintendent for the Jerome School District. She said that it's important that drivers have a "heightened awareness" during this time of year.

Reminding motorists to be extra careful is something the Twin Falls School District struggles with every year, Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner said.

With the new school year, traffic patterns will change. Children will be in places where they weren't a week ago. The first day of school was Wednesday in Twin Falls. Jerome School District starts Thursday.

"It takes a community effort to make sure students stay safe," Craner said, adding that students are also given reminders to be careful when crossing roads.

And another reminder: Craner said that in a few weeks, the sun will be on the horizon as students are coming to school in the morning, putting extra glare on motorists' windshields.

"It can be very difficult (for drivers) to see," she said.

In addition, she urged motorists to make sure children aren't crossing the street on which the drivers are turning.