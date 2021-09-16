'Absolutely crushed by COVID': Idaho hospitals say crisis standard is a call to arms

TWIN FALLS — Idaho hospital officials were weary but firm Thursday as they described what "crisis standard of care" means for patients across the state.

The state announced that hospitals were at crisis levels of care, which is when resources like ICU beds are allotted to patients most likely to survive, and in dire cases, patients are given pain relief and other palliative care as they die.

The latest COVID surge comes on top of pent up demand for medical care from last year and communities that are no longer rallying against the virus as they did last December, St. Luke's Health System president and CEO Chris Roth said.

"We are being absolutely crushed by COVID," he said during a video conference with media from across the state.

Although hospitals have done everything they can over the last 20 months to avoid this situation, rampant misinformation and insufficient vaccination rates has led the St. Luke's Health System and other hospitals to face rationing care.

"The net is gone," said St. Luke's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza. "People will fall from the wire."

Health officials point out that the crisis could have been prevented if people would get vaccinated.