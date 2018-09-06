FILER — Twin Falls fair attendance was about even with last year, but the carnival and food vendors raked in more money.
Fair Manager John Pitz said the Filer fairgrounds received about 77,000 people between Aug. 29 and Monday, with admissions totaling around $400,000.
“We bumped over 20,000 (in) attendance on Saturday,” Pitz said.
The fair included more than 200 vendors, a carnival, rodeo, concert, motocross show and other entertainment. While most revenues came in about even with last year, the Mighty Thomas Carnival reported a 10.5 percent revenue increase from last year’s fair, with no change in its prices.
“The beautiful weather and nice crowds resulted in a record year for us,” said John Hanschen, president of Thomas Carnival Inc., in Austin, Texas.
Food vendors such as a corn-on-the-cob booth at the fair have also reported increased sales over last year, Pitz said. Total food sale numbers were not in by Wednesday.
The rodeo
“The rodeo has been around since 1916, and we’ve always strived to make it a first-rate source of entertainment,” Twin Falls hay buyer Dan Carter said.
Carter has served on the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo Committee for nine years.
“We’re like an extended family that puts this on every year,” he said.
The rodeo committee meets in less than three weeks to start working on the 2019 rodeo. It gathers the best in the industry to put on a competition, from Montana rodeo livestock producer Ike Sanke to rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen of Choteau, Mont.
And it shows.
The final numbers aren’t in yet, but Carter estimates 14,000 to 15,000 people attended the rodeo over the course of the three-day event.
“I think rodeo is turning into more of an experience — far more than just men and women competing for prize money,” he said. “There’s so much more going into it now in this day and age. That’s what makes this rodeo such a great show.”
In terms of gross revenue for the Twin Falls County Fair, the rodeo was about a wash, Pitz said.
The fair’s overall budget had a $40,000 net income as of Wednesday, but more receipts and expenses were still pending.
The concert
A group of eight women from Boise came to Twin Falls over the weekend specifically to attend the Old Dominion concert, Hanschen said. The Sunday evening show appeared to have drawn a large crowd, he said.
This year’s concert attendance was about even with the previous year, Pitz said, and it didn’t quite sell out. It generated around $3,000 to $4,000 in net revenues, he said.
The carnival
The carnival’s gross income was up about 5 percent, Pitz said.
“The 2018 fair was our sixth visit to the Twin Falls County Fair,” Hanschen said.
The Mighty Thomas Carnival just ended a three-year contract with the fair board but intends to sign another contract and come back next year.
The carnival did bring a couple of new rides this year, Hanschen said, but the weather was the most important factor.
“Usually you get a little breeze that sends ‘em home early,” he said.
But that wasn’t the case this year.
The carnival’s best customers, he said, are families. And it largely relies on the fair’s good and long track record to keep people coming back.
“The fair counts on us, too, for revenue,” he said. “I know we’re a boost to the economy. We bring people to town from a long way away.”
The Mighty Thomas Carnival had a payroll of about 200 people, including the contracted food and games, to operate in Twin Falls.
