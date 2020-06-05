About 400 Idaho National Guardsmen going to Washington, D.C., to help during protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — The Idaho National Guard is sending approximately 400 members to Washington, D.C., to start working Friday throughout the nation’s capital. The Guardsmen will be stationed at monuments, federal buildings and other property.

The move is a response to a request from the National Guard Bureau, which reached out for volunteers to come to Washington temporarily amid Black Lives Matter protests, according to a press release. President Donald Trump has called for a large military presence in the capital.

“Whether responding to a crisis in Idaho, or another state, the principles of the Idaho National Guard remain the same,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshack, Idaho’s adjutant general, in the release. “Regardless of where we are in the U.S., our role is to support civilian authorities and our personnel are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully protest.”

Personnel activated Thursday will travel via military aircraft and report for duty no later than Friday, the release said. The deployment is expected to last five days, with Idaho Guardsmen assisting the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.