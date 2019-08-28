BOISE — AARP Idaho has released new state data and an infographic illustrating the impact of high prescription drug prices for Gem State residents — specifically those living with cancer, prediabetes or diabetes and heart disease.
AARP unveiled the infographic at the National Academy for State Health Policy annual conference as part of its nationwide Stop Rx Greed campaign to lower drug prices for all Americans.
To view the Idaho infographic, go to aarp.org/rxstates. To learn more about AARP’s Stop Rx Greed campaign and view the national infographic, go to aarp.org/rx.
“While prescription drug prices continue to skyrocket, Americans are being forced to choose between filling life-saving medications or paying rent and buying food,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said in a statement. “So far in 2019, 29 states have passed 46 new laws to rein in drug prices. It’s critical that state and federal lawmakers continue this momentum to stop Rx greed.”
In 2016, 32% of Idahoans stopped taking a prescription drug, as prescribed, due to cost as shown in the infographic. It also highlights recent price increases for select prescription drugs commonly used to treat cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
Retail price changes between 2012 and 2017 are as follows:
- Revlimid, a cancer medication, increased from $147,413 per year to $247,496 per year. There are 168,216 residents diagnosed with cancer in Idaho.
- Lantus, a form of insulin used to treat diabetes, increased from $2,907 per year to $4,702 per year. There are 129,766 Idahoans with prediabetes or diabetes.
- Aggrenox, a heart disease medication, increased from $3,030 per year to $5,930 per year. There are 41,900 residents with heart disease in Idaho.
