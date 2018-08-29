Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BOISE — AARP is inviting Idahoans to join Sen. Mike Crapo for a statewide telephone town meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The call is toll-free; the meeting will last one hour.

Crapo and AARP Idaho State Director Lupe Wissel will take questions about the national debt, budget, Medicare, Social Security and other issues.

Participants can join by dialing 877-229-8493, using code 114768.

