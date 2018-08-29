BOISE — AARP is inviting Idahoans to join Sen. Mike Crapo for a statewide telephone town meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The call is toll-free; the meeting will last one hour.
Crapo and AARP Idaho State Director Lupe Wissel will take questions about the national debt, budget, Medicare, Social Security and other issues.
Participants can join by dialing 877-229-8493, using code 114768.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.