AARP hosts phone town hall with governor-elect
BOISE — AARP members, as well as other Idahoans, can participate in a telephone town hall meeting with Gov.-elect Brad Little from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
AARP members will be automatically called. Others are encouraged to take part by calling 866-767-0637.
AARP Idaho State Director Lupe Wissel will moderate the call and take questions regarding recent election results, the 2019 Idaho legislative session, health care and several other issues important to those 50 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.