Republican Brad Little wins Idaho governor's race

Lt. Gov. Brad Little greets supporters Nov. 6 while waiting for vote results in Boise.

 AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

AARP hosts phone town hall with governor-elect

BOISE — AARP members, as well as other Idahoans, can participate in a telephone town hall meeting with Gov.-elect Brad Little from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

AARP members will be automatically called. Others are encouraged to take part by calling 866-767-0637.

AARP Idaho State Director Lupe Wissel will moderate the call and take questions regarding recent election results, the 2019 Idaho legislative session, health care and several other issues important to those 50 and older.

