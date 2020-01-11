BOISE — Idahoans are invited to participate in a telephone town hall meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday with Idaho President Pro Tem of the Senate Brent Hill and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.
AARP Idaho State Director Lupe Wissel will moderate the conversation and take questions from callers across the state.
The general public and AARP members can participate by calling 866-767-0637 toll-free or register in advance at vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
The call will also be live streamed at facebook.com/aarpidaho.
