BUHL — The First Christian Church will host an AARP Driver Safety Class from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1005 Poplar St., Buhl.

The class is designed to help seniors compensate for the normal physiological changes which make driving more difficult.

To register, call 208-308-1670.

