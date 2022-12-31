A year of giving: Con Paulos dealership kept good deeds coming

JEROME — It’s been a special year of giving at Con Paulos Chevrolet. Providing a wheelchair-accessible van for someone in need. Ensuring hospice patients will be taken care of with dignity. Giving a student the ride of a lifetime.

Those are just a few of the more than 100 acts of kindness spearheaded by employees as the dealership celebrated 100 years of family-owned dealerships.

Not only has it been a memorable 365 days, but a busy year, as employees planned ways to fulfill requests from the general public.

And, as Con Paulos said, “we had to sell cars in between.”

Paulos, who opened his Jerome dealership in 1979, said he hasn’t kept track of the exact dollar amount that the dealership handed out.

“We didn’t set a budget, we just did it,” he said.

Countless people have been touched by the generosity.

The dealership's $100,000 donation to help launch a Boys & Girls Club location in Jerome was announced Feb. 22 — 100 years to the day Paulos' grandfather Gus opened the doors of his car dealership in Magna, Utah, in 1922.

And the good deeds kept rolling through the year.

Thursday morning a new car, a Chevrolet Spark, was given away in a drawing. The winner, Michael Danielsen, is involved in acts of kindness himself, volunteering to drive elderly people to doctor's appointments and grocery stores.

As it turns out, he is also in desperate need of a vehicle.

“His truck had just died,” Paulos explained.

Later Thursday, the dealership presented a new wheelchair-accessible van to the family of Dallas Torix, who has been severely handicapped since birth.

“He is sweet, kind, and gentle," a GoFundMe page says. "He enjoys silly faces and loves to share his bright smile, watch movies and snuggle with his stuffed animals.”

The family has had difficulty taking care of his needs, the great challenge was finding a way for Dallas to get to his therapist appointments.

That’s where the shiny red van will come in handy.

But not all the acts of kindness came in car-shaped packages.

Martha Roberts of the nonprofit Blanket Blessings Inc. received $500 to assist her effort of providing bedding — including pillows, sheets and blankets — to those in need.

Bernie Jansen of Kimberly was recognized for his community service and building mountains of wooden toys that he donates to Valley House, Voices Against Violence, the Refugee Center, Toys for Tots, and other local charities.

Another act of kindness was giving to a Gooding student who had been a victim of bullying. He loved sports cars and was given a thrilling ride in a Camaro.

One of the most heartfelt acts of kindness for the Paulos family was a special gift to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation. Paulos’ mother passed away while in hospice at the age of 94, and the mother of his wife, Lisa, died a year ago after being in the hospital for six weeks.

Lisa Paulos noticed at that time that many people in the ICU were receiving very few visitors.

She and her husband set up an endowment to help make sure hospice patients have their needs met — “whether it be a wheelchair or a ride,” Lisa Paulos said.

Con Paulos employee Eric Rodriguez said one of the acts he remembers the most was the delivery and setup of a wheelchair ramp for a veteran.

“It was awesome to see we are an active part of the community,” Rodriguez said.

Looking back, Paulos said the dealership's commitment to the community reached a new level.

"We're proud of it," he said. "We took it up a notch."

There was, however, one intended act of kindness that didn’t get accomplished.

“We had so much going on,” Paulos said, almost apologetically.

It involves free coffee, so if, by chance, you order a cup of coffee at a local shop, and you are told the cost has already been taken care of, you might know whom to thank.