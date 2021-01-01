 Skip to main content
A YEAR IN PHOTOS: Times-News photographers offer a glimpse back at the past year
alert

A YEAR IN PHOTOS: Times-News photographers offer a glimpse back at the past year

Few of us need to be reminded of the terrible toll 2020 took on the state and nation. But while most of us want to put the year behind us, we do want to remember — and celebrate — the determination shown by Magic Valley communities to persevere through difficult times.

Despite extraordinary circumstances due to the new coronavirus, governments, businesses and schools have restructured their operations so employees, customers and students can continue to study, feed their families, and live their lives.

Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin last year captured thousands of such efforts to face these new challenges. The photographers have submitted their favorite photos for a 2020 farewell, a roundup of iconic images from events that brought both joy and heartache.

