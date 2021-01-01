A YEAR IN PHOTOS: Times-News photographers offer a glimpse back at the past year

Two BASE jumpers deploy their chutes after leaping off the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. BASE jumpers come from all over the world to jump off the bridge, the only place in America where a BASE jumper can jump without a permit.
Saige Goff, 16, poses for a portrait dressed as a Purger on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls, Idaho. This is Goff's third year acting in the haunted attraction, which features 33 different horror scenes and utilizes more than 65 actors.
The sky explodes over the Wilson Theater during the fireworks display by Rupert City Fire and Rescue on Tuesday night, June 30, 2020, at Rupert Square in Rupert, Idaho.
Burley senior Abbi Gibby poses for a portrait Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Twin Falls City Pool in Twin Falls, Idaho. Gibby is the 2020 girls swimmer of the year. She finished first at state in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.42.
Hundreds gather to listen and honor the fallen during a vigil organized by the Culture For Change Foundation on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, at City Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Mayar Mohamed, 7, reads a book she made as Dickiesue Cates, a literacy paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School, observes in the background Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Cates decided to invite the neighborhood children to her front yard to learn while away from school and decided to continue the practice through the summer.
A sign protesting a proposal to build a large apartment complex within a historic district is displayed during a June 8, 2020, Twin Falls City Council meeting in Twin Falls, Idaho. The council denied the proposal, which would have put two five-story buildings next to City Park. The Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Committee previously recommended the project to the city.
Paint peels from fuel storage tanks Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Bliss, Idaho. In 1975, Bliss thrived as a community, but, until recently, the tiny town has struggled to stay alive. This year, Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores opened a 19-acre truck stop in Bliss, which residents hope will put the town on the mend.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins addresses the City Council on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. The council voted to draw up a mask mandate to vote on in a future meeting.
Emree Larson, with the Oakley FFA, shears her lamb during the Cassia County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Burley, Idaho.
An eggplant arraignment is set out for dinner Friday evening, April 17, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. This is part of a culturally cooking project, where the photographer is recreating recipes from refugee sources in the area.
Donned in personal protective equipment, medical personnel work Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, outside of St. Luke's Magic Valley's quick care entrance in Twin Falls, Idaho.
With an in-person congregation replaced by a laptop, Priest Michael Habib leads church service by livestreaming it Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. 'It is very unnatural to be out of church this time,' Habib said.
Kimberly's Brett Bronson scores a touchdown against Snake River during their game Friday night, Aug. 28, 2020, at Kimberly High School in Idaho.
Minico's Catherine Clark competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly during the District 4 Championships on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Clark took first in the heat.
Century senior Evan Yost slide tackles Canyon Ridge senior Michael Delatorre as Delatorre makes a break-away for the net Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, during the first round of the IHSAA state soccer tournament at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Yost was eventually ejected from the game, and Canyon Ridge went on to defeat Century 5-2 to advance to the semi-final game.
Aryann Worth, 9, holds a sign promoting her lemonade stand Wednesday, July 15, 2020, outside her home in Twin Falls, Idaho. To offer safe and sanitary refreshments, Worth and her friends wore face masks and gloves while preparing and serving their lemonade.
Darby Koziol takes a seat in the back of her family's pickup as she waits for the start of the senior parade Monday, May 18, 2020, in Oakley, Idaho. Due to coronavirus safety regulations, graduation plans had to be altered to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Graduates paraded through town before heading to the high school football stadium to receive their diplomas.
Ajaks Nay is bucked from his sheep as he leaves the gate Thursday, July 16, 2020, during the Mutton Bustin' portion of the Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana at the rodeo arena in Oakley, Idaho. Mutton Bustin' involves children riding sheep for a full six seconds without falling off to qualify for a score. Scores are awarded based on the style of the rider and the aggressiveness of the sheep.
Miles Johnson pushes his opponent, Jamie Ayala, against the ropes Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Johnson defeated Ayala by unanimous decision.
Madison Smith embraces teammate Bella Osterman after scoring the first goal Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, during the High Desert Soccer Conference girls' district championship game at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho. Despite Kimberly's early lead, Sun Valley was able to come back and defeat Kimberly 2-1 to claim the district title.
Children play on top of a shipping container that reads 'Home of the Wildcats' as the sun sets behind them Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, during the football game against Valley at Filer High School in Filer, Idaho. The Filer Wildcats defeated the Valley Vikings 44-6.
Filer running back Jonah DeLeon dives over Valley defensive backs Jessy Cardenas, left, and Henry Talbot, right, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Filer High School in Filer, Idaho. Filer defeated Valley 44-6.
Jerome junior Joseph Stevenson hands out roses to those who showed up in remembrance of Andre Golay Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Hundreds drove past Golay's home to pay their respects and give the family roses.
Folks collect buckets and truck loads of potatoes Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Ryan Cranney's farm in Oakley, Idaho. Cranney gave away 500,000 pounds of spuds when he couldn't sell them to the restaurant industry due to COVID-19 closures.
Fair attendees enjoy a spin on the Tornado ride Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho.
Welder Scott Pearson is seen working Nov. 6, 2019, at his day job at Westec in Jerome for a story that ran in January. Pearson spent nights and weekends studying in the Weekend College Plus program at the College of Southern Idaho's Mini-Cassia Extension in Burley, the first step in pursuit of an engineering degree to move away from his backbreaking construction work and into an office setting. 'I’m able to afford my bills because I’m not missing work,' he said. 'I’m able to get my full time in at work so I have a full paycheck, and I’m still able to go to school afterward.'
Cowgirl Lexii Simper, right, beats Michelle Miller, of Jerome, by way of technical knockout during the Thornton Heating fight at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lillie Fabela holds a balloon during a birthday parade for family member Trudy March, not shown, who turned 78 on April 2 in Twin Falls. Socially distanced birthday parades have become common in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TIMES-NEWS
Few of us need to be reminded of the terrible toll 2020 took on the state and nation. But while most of us want to put the year behind us, we do want to remember — and celebrate — the determination shown by Magic Valley communities to persevere through difficult times.
Despite extraordinary circumstances due to the new coronavirus, governments, businesses and schools have restructured their operations so employees, customers and students can continue to study, feed their families, and live their lives.
Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin last year captured thousands of such efforts to face these new challenges. The photographers have submitted their favorite photos for a 2020 farewell, a roundup of iconic images from events that brought both joy and heartache.
