A YEAR IN PHOTOS: A look back at our photographers' best images of 2020

When the new coronavirus came to town and shut down schools, Dickiesue Cates, a literary paraeducator at Rock Creek Elementary School in Twin Falls, invited neighborhood children into her front yard to work on their reading skills while they were away from school. She continued the lessons in her yard through the summer.

After the death of 46-year-old George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis, both peaceful and violent protesters took to the streets nationally — and hundreds of locals gathered for a vigil honoring Floyd and others at Twin Falls City Park.

Grower Ryan Cranney of Oakley thought 500,000 pounds of his spuds would go to waste when the potato market plummeted due to restaurant closures. Instead, Cranney gave the potatoes to the public.

Times-News photographers captured images of these events and many more that illustrate the tumultuous reality that was 2020.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

