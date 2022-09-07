A weekend at the theatre: Magic Valley Little Theatre puts on 'Daddy Long Legs' this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, then look no further than to Magic Valley Little Theatre’s next production: “Daddy Long Legs.”

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School.

The play is based on the 1912 novel of the same name by Jean Webster. It follows an orphan, Jerusha Abbott of the John Grier Home, and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college, who she dubs “Daddy Long Legs” after seeing his elongated shadow.

Under the conditions of her benefactor, Jerusha sends him a letter once a month, describing her new-found experiences with life outside the orphanage.

“It’s a really cute story and I’m not even a romantic,” director Kiah Carpenter said.

According to Carpenter, it’s a very challenging play to perform because it is a two-man show. But Carpenter said that the two actors, Amanda Hall and Chris Ayers are die-hard fans of the play and work very well together.

“I’m very lucky to have a crew who works incredibly hard and who’s passionate,” Carpenter said.

Between the two, Ayers and Hall have been acting for a combined 50 years. This is their third show together. Their previous shows were “Matilda” and “Shrek: The Musical.”

According to Ayers, Hall is the one who introduced the story of “Daddy Long Legs” to him.

Hall said she hadn’t even seen the play but was charmed by its music.

“The music is very captivating and it makes for easy storytelling,” Hall said.

“It’s a story of ‘You’ve Got Mail’ meets Jane Austen,” Ayers said. “It’s an endearing story but also challenging because of just two actors and musicians.”