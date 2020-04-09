A week after Idaho’s earthquake, experts seek answers about historic, unexpected event

More data on quake will teach us about future Idaho earthquakes, researchers say

Though Idaho has some of the highest rates of seismic activity in the country, its earthquake monitoring network is not as comprehensive as those in California, Alaska, Nevada and Utah, according to Liberty.

“We rely on really robust waveforms or seismic signals from stations (to get earthquake information),” Liberty said. “Anything less than a (magnitude) 2.5, we don’t have stations close enough to assess that. There are earthquakes all the time, but we’re not able to detect them.”

Liberty and Thackray are looking forward to the information that’s to come from more research around the site where the March 31 earthquake originated. It could tell us about future earthquakes — including aftershocks that both scientists said are likely to continue.

“One of the reasons … (experts) are very focused on this is that we need to understand what has moved there and how it has moved, and one really important part of it is the aftershocks we see,” Thackray said. “Over the next month, we’ll definitely know more about this fault. The aftershocks are disturbing, especially for people in the area, but they do tell us a lot.”