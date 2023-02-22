TWIN FALLS — A false report of an active shooter shut down Canyon Ridge High School on Wednesday. It was one of several false reports of shootings made at schools around Idaho and possibly in other states.

At 9:30 a.m., a caller told the Twin Falls City Communication Center that shots had been fired at Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to the caller, one person was injured and more people were in danger, Kingsbury said.

The school went into lockdown and up to 200 first responders arrived at the school, Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in an email. The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

North College Road and several side streets near the school were shut down as a precaution. An incident command center was set up at the nearby Church of the Nazarene, where ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were staged and ready to respond if needed.

Kingsbury told parents gathered at the press conference that after two sweeps of the entire school, no injuries were found and no evidence of firearms was present.

“Nobody — nobody is injured,” he said. “Nobody — nobody has a firearm other than law enforcement officers.

"We believe this is a very sick, sick prank.”

Nothing was found on the school's camera footage, Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner told the Times-News.

All district schools were put on soft lockdown as a precaution, but the district said there was no threat at any schools. The College of Southern Idaho also went into a lockdown for about 45 minutes as a precaution due to its proximity to Canyon Ridge, a school spokesperson told the Times-News.

Police gave the “all-clear” signal at 11 a.m. and students returned to their advisory classrooms before being cleared to depart the school at about noon.

“This type of call is the type of call that we dread as peace officers,” Kingsbury said. “However, it is the type of call that we prepare for and train for on a regular basis.”

Kingsbury credited Canyon Ridge staff and students for quickly following their lockdown procedure to secure the building.

Meanwhile, distraught parents began arriving at the field command center set up at the Church of the Nazarene, having heard from their children or on social media that there was an active shooter.

Kingsbury said that this hoax call is similar to other false reports made across Idaho and across the nation.

“To my knowledge, as of right now, we are one of four cities or communities that were hit with such a hoax … today,” he said.

At least three states experienced this type of a call, including Colorado and New Mexico, Kingsbury said. He said his department would work with the Idaho State Police and the FBI to bring whoever was responsible to justice.

“I think it's important for the community to know just how quickly our police entered this building and secured it,” Dickinson said. “They did not wait. They immediately entered this facility and they took care to get the situation under control in a timely manner.”

“We were prepared, we responded, and we were ready to save lives,” Kingsbury said. “I just thank God that we didn’t have to.”