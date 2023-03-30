Close examination of a Clarence E. Bisbee photo of a parade on what was then Second Street West reveals a rare moment in time in Twin Falls.

The street — now Gooding Street West — was unpaved, even though the paving of Twin Falls streets started in 1910.

Only two buildings sat at Second Street and Main Avenue: The 1909 Consolidated Wagon and Machinery Co. building (now the Magic Valley Bible Church) and Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine’s Light and Power building (now Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant).

Electricity from Perrine’s 1907 hydropower plant at Shoshone Falls was carried on lines from the falls to the Light and Power building, where the power was distributed to homes and businesses downtown. Perrine also charged the giant storage batteries on his two electric railcars operated by the Twin Falls Electric Railroad at the building.

Idaho Power Co. bought the power company from Perrine in 1916.

The Presbyterian Church with its prominent steeple — which is now gone — can be seen several blocks down from Consolidated Wagon Co. on Second Street North, now Gooding Street North.

A stack of bricks meant for the Twin Falls Post Office (completed in 1916) stands just across Main Avenue from Consolidated Wagon. The post office building is now the administration building of the Twin Falls School District.

Upon even closer examination, the Twin Falls County Courthouse, completed in 1911, can be seen peeking out east of the Light and Power building.