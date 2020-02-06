A tough time for birds: How population decreases impact the Magic Valley

Ken Harris (left), Sarah Harris and Pat Weber look for birds on New Year's Day in a patch of Russian olive trees at the Buhl Christmas Bird Count. Counts like the one in Buhl are part of the reason scientists know bird numbers are significantly declining throughout North America.
A white-crowned sparrow pauses for a moment while rummaging for food in the Snake River Canyon Oct. 13 in Twin Falls. White-crowned sparrows can stay in the Magic Valley year-round, toughing out the cold winter months.
A western meadowlark sings from the top of sagebrush June 22 in the desert north of Shoshone. Gifted singers, meadowlarks are still common throughout much of the West, but like many grassland species, their numbers are declining.
Originally considered a subspecies of the red crossbill, the Cassia crossbill, shown here in August, was declared a separate species in 2017. Red crossbills are a nomadic species, feeding on a wide variety of conifer seeds. Cassia crossbills live exclusively in the South Hills and Albion mountains, eating lodgepole pine seeds year-round. Birdwatchers from around the world now visit the Magic Valley for a chance to see the species.
The red-tailed hawk is the most common hawk in the Magic Valley, and in most places throughout North America. They bird is well known for its high-pitched scream, which is often played in movies. This red-tail was hunting Sept. 8 in the Jarbidge Wilderness.
A Clark's nutcracker perches on a tree stump Oct. 5 in the Sawtooth Mountains near Stanley. A high-altitude species, Clark's nutcrackers have incredible spatial memories, burying seeds in thousands of locations throughout the summer, then remembering where to dig them up for food in the winter.
A dusky grouse pauses for a portrait in September in the Jarbidge Wilderness. Dusky grouse are the size of large chickens. In spring, they inflate the red air sacs on either side of their necks and perform a courtship display to attract females.
Spotted towhees, like this one at Craters of the Moon on July 27, are often found scratching about in the leaves, looking for insects.
A female belted kingfisher takes a break from fishing Sept. 1 in Hagerman.
A mountain chickadee preens itself Aug. 3 at City of Rocks National Reserve.
A young Canada goose shakes drops of water off its head in June at the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area.
American white pelicans float around in June at the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area.
BUHL — A chorus of chips and squeaks flowed out of the gray-brown thicket on New Year’s Day. Every few moments a white-crowned sparrow jumped out of hiding and zoomed across the clearing. The brush seemed to be teeming with small songbirds.
But 50 years ago, this patch of habitat in Buhl probably had a lot more birds. The whole Magic Valley probably had a lot more.
According to a study published in Science this fall, North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds since 1970. Overall, there are 33% fewer birds on the continent than there were 50 years ago. Not all species are declining at the same rate, but scientists say the general trend is alarming.
“It’s indicative of a bigger problem,” College of Southern Idaho Biology Department Chairwoman Jan Simpkin said.
There is no single reason that North America has lost so many birds in the past half-century. Habitat loss, pesticides, climate change and the spread of invasive species all play major roles.
Even in more rural places such as the Magic Valley, bird numbers seem to be dropping. Fewer birds could be a bad omen for people, too.
“Birds are one of the best thermometers for the health of our planet,” City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park Superintendent Wallace Keck, an avid birder, said.
Birds in decline
Scientists know that bird populations are decreasing because birdwatchers have been consistently counting for over a century. There is a wealth of data — birds are possibly the best-studied creatures in the animal kingdom (other than humans).
Hobbyists compile data during annual counts, such as the Christmas Bird Count, where birdwatchers convene and census all birds within 15-mile-diameter circles.
The Christmas Bird Count happens every December and January throughout the Magic Valley and the Buhl count is on New Year’s Day. The Twin Falls count began in 1980.
“That’s long-term, objective data,” Twin Falls birder Karl Ruprecht said.
It’s difficult to draw conclusions when looking at local data because wintering populations can fluctuate dramatically from year to year and the number of species seen generally hinges on the number of birders participating in a count.
But on a large scale, the data shows clear declines. Grassland species, such as western meadowlarks and many types of sparrows, have seen their populations plummet the most precipitously.
The climate and landscapes are changing, leading to population increases for some species and shifts in home ranges. For instance, lesser goldfinches didn’t show up in Twin Falls until 2014 but are now relatively common. But in general, most species are much worse off today than they were back in 1970.
Why should we care?
Birds are often referred to as environmental indicators, species whose health tells a story about an ecosystem’s well-being as a whole.
If birds are dying, that suggests something is out of whack with their food supplies or nesting grounds. If birds aren’t healthy, the insects and animals that humans depend on probably aren’t healthy either.
“It’s frightening because of what’s happening to the ecosystem,” Simpkin said. “We have to start realizing that the environment can’t stand what we are doing to it forever.”
Sarah Harris is the president of the Prairie Falcon Audubon Society. She’s been a birder since she was a kid, and has been chasing birds in the Magic Valley for decades.
Harris pointed out that there are practical reasons to worry about birds’ health.
“We can’t live without them,” she said. “They have a value that is absolutely irreplaceable.”
Raptors, such as owls, hawks and falcons, play a critical role in managing rodent populations. The work done by American kestrels, red-tailed hawks and barn owls is likely worth millions for Magic Valley farmers. Without birds of prey, voles and other rodents would wreak even greater havoc on crops.
Swallows and flycatchers spend their summers feasting on billions of insects.
Birds provide those services for free, and it’s hard to know what will happen if they disappear.
Keck said he enjoys bird watching because it’s “the hunt without the killing.” At City of Rocks and Castle Rocks, he spends many of his days in habitat that’s unique for the Magic Valley.
Climate change, however, is impacting an important tree in Keck’s park and reserve, a species that’s crucial for several types of birds.
“The pinyon pine is dying,” he said. “We’re working on that issue, and trying to figure out why.”
Species such as juniper titmice and pinyon jays spend their summers in Castle Rocks and City of Rocks and can’t be found anywhere else in the Magic Valley.
“If the pine goes, a lot of bird species that are dependent on (it will go too),” Keck said.
Species declines in Keck’s part of the Magic Valley probably aren’t mainly driven by local habitat loss. But millions of acres of deforestation and conversion of grassland to agriculture in Central and South America, where many birds spend their winters, likely contribute to some species’ dwindling numbers.
Not all gloom and doom
People can help stop birds’ demise.
Keeping your cat indoors is a good place to start. Domestic cats kill more than a billion birds — possibly as many as 3.7 billion — every year, according to a 2013 study by the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Planting native species and avoiding pesticides and herbicides also helps.
“Don’t just have lawn from corner to corner in your yard,” Ruprecht said. “Plant bird-friendly and insect-friendly and animal-friendly trees.”
Sometimes, big companies make decisions that positively affect wildlife, too. Even though agriculture has chipped away at the Magic Valley’s sagebrush steppe, farming sometimes indirectly benefits birds.
The Twin Falls Canal Co., on its own and with the help of other agencies, began building wetlands in the mid-1990s to filter out silt and fertilizer from irrigation tailings before the water re-enters the Snake River.
The goal is to improve water quality. But the wetlands are now home to many species that might otherwise be rare here.
“It really is a good project,” Ruprecht said. “Each of these wetlands provides really good habitat.”
Simpkin said that if more people can learn to appreciate the beauty of birds, concern for their survival will spread.
“They’re just so darn cool,” she said. “I wish people would pay more attention to them.”
Keck agreed.
“You’re missing out if you don’t connect with the wild creation and are just focused on day-to-day living,” he said. “Birds are calming. Birds are inspiring.”
Still, there’s only so much one person can do.
“All we can do is collect the data,” he said, “and sound the warning bell that something’s not right.”
