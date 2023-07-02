In a tender moment after Wednesday’s sentencing of the motorist who critically injured an Idaho State Police trooper last fall on Interstate 84, there was a time for forgiveness.

Sgt. Mike Wendler and his wife, Amy, hugged motorist Emina Hukic, each hoping for good things to come after the tragic crash on Sept. 8 turned the Wendlers’ world upside down.

“It was cathartic for us to let go of the hurt and bitterness,” Amy Wendler wrote in a message to the Times-News. “Although Mike has a long way to go in the healing process, not forgiving her won’t help him heal faster.”

During the hugs, the Wendlers encouraged Hukic to make better decisions in the future.

If Hukic, 22, abides by the terms of her 12-month supervised probation, she will spend three days on Jerome County’s work detail, picking up trash along roadways or performing other similar tasks.

Her sentence, part of a plea deal, of 180 days jail time was mostly suspended, with 10 days discretionary.

It’s a sentence that Amy Wendler feels is light, adding that this isn’t the first time Hukic has had legal problems. Hukic shouldn’t have been driving in the first place, having her driver’s license suspended in January due to a DUI charge, she said.

“There is nothing we can do to change the outcome but look for the blessings that could come out of it,” Amy wrote on a GoFundMe page that is raising money to help with her husband’s medical expenses.

She said she believes the law should be changed to include consequences for injuring someone while driving while distracted.

“Since it is not, we had to work with what we could,” she said.

Hukic is remorseful and has indicated she’s willing to go in front of the legislature and ask for stricter consequences for distracted driving, Amy Wendler said.

Jerome city attorney BJ Hess agreed that Hukic is distraught over the suffering she caused.

“It’s been a tough thing for both parties,” Hess said.

Amy Wendler stressed the importance of motorists knowing the dangers of distracted driving.

“A lot of people, especially younger people, use cellphones while driving,” she said.

A police report said Hukic was driving her 2012 Hyundai Sonata that morning to Twin Falls via I-84 to get to her job at a Twin Falls bank. Beforehand, a train was blocking traffic, prompting her to take Exit 165 instead of Exit 168 that she normally uses.

She texted her boss that she’d be late for work.

Hukic told investigators that she saw emergency lights when she was just west of the 168 overpass.

Witnesses say Hukic was initially in the left-hand lane but braked and veered into the right-hand lane, where Wendler was using hand motions directing motorists.

The impact threw Wendler an estimated 15 feet into the air and back 30 feet, next to a Jerome City Fire Department truck. Firefighters rendered first aid and Wendler was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Hukic eventually admitted to police that she snapped a photo of the police lights prior to the crash, reports say, and deleted it after the crash because she didn’t want anyone to think that she intentionally struck the ISP trooper.

She initially told police that she looked down to look at a notification on her phone, and when she looked up, she had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of her, reports say.

Hukic carried a minimal amount of auto insurance, Hukic’s attorney, public defender Steven McRae said during Wednesday’s sentencing.

A hearing to discuss restitution will be set at a later date, court records say.

Mike Wendler received a traumatic brain injury in the crash, and although his family said his progress has been miraculous, he is not yet fully recovered.

“We have a long road of healing still,” his wife said. “Such a long road but, that doesn’t mean she (Hukic) has to continue to suffer with us. She can help us.”

