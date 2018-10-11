Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The smell of fuel and brakes choke the nostrils while tires scream and engines roar. Racing season was officially here in the Magic Valley.

+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

Tire marks are visible on Dan Pehrson's 72 car at the Magic Valley Speedway July 14 in Twin Falls. "You’ve got this drag race coming down the front stretch and everybody is jockeying for position because everybody wants to get into that corner before the next guy," Pehrson said. Mitch Pehrson added, "You always want to maintain control of your car. You don’t want to overdrive your car to where you lose control but you’re so much on the edge all the time that anything a little extra gets it a little bit loose. The track is only 50 feet wide and you’re fighting for about 12 feet of the track that everybody wants."

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

When the green flag drops, drivers are fierce competitors, fighting for the best line into turn one. For 35 laps, they bump, rub, pass and draft. But once the checkered flag flies, it’s back to being one big racing family, which often goes back several generations.

+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

Heather Reeve cheers on driver Shelby Dalton during the Shari's Cafe Hornets race Sept. 15 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

All that high octane fun comes at a price. Cars have to be prepped week in and week out for the races, repairs need to be made, data from practices are poured over to try and find the quickest lap times possible.

“The mentality of it is I’d rather beat you on the track then in the pits,” said Mitch Pehrson, owner and driver of the 18 super stock car. “Usually the first people to congratulate you after your win are the people you’re racing the hardest with.”

+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

A memorial for Jerry Frederickson, 58, is held at the Magic Valley Speedway May 5 in Twin Falls. He and his wife, Candy, raced together at the speedway for several years, and she thanked the racing community for their support in Fredrickson's obituary in the Times-News. “On that night it was kinda crazy, because that was the night I got my first win for this year, and that was kinda symbolic itself because Jerry Fredrickson had just passed away," said Mitch Pehrson." He ran the 18 as well, and he was always that happy guy that came to see you. It didn’t matter how bad your day was, he always had a smile on his face. I told myself, ‘you know, there’s gotta be an 18 in victory lane. And there was a battle, I remember, for a little bit with me and second place and I was like ‘I’m not giving this up. Not tonight.’ And I had it in my head there will be an 18 in victory lane tonight, and I did it. The first thing I did was thank Jerry for all the memories because he was always that guy. We have all forms of family out there, whether it’s blood or not."

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

As the days become shorter and the crowds bundle up for the end of the season, the memories of burning rubber and spent fuel remain as racers head inside for the winter. After taking a moment to reflect on the season this past summer. Racing is a family affair, and the bug tends to spread once one person catches it.

“Once you start doing it, you get addicted to it,” said Kris McKean. “And then the people around you get addicted to it.”

See more photos from the Magic Valley Speedway below:

+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

Mitch Pehrson leads the pack of drivers, including his father, Dan Pehrson, in the 72 car May 5 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "It’s interesting because you’re racing against your children and you’re proud of how good they do," said Dan Pehrson. "They have the potential of beating me at any time, but there’s also that feeling deep down inside that I’m not gonna let them beat me."

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

Kaili McKean, 9, does some coloring before her race April 14 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. McKean checks her own tire pressures, oil, water and power steering fluid levels every night at the track. “She’s pretty self-sufficient once we get out there,” said her father, Kris McKean.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

Anne Arnold applauds after getting a picture taken with Shelby Dalton at the Magic Valley Speedway Sept. 15 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
+13 
Magic Valley Speedway
Buy Now

Driver Kris McKean signs autographs before racing in the super late model class Sept. 15 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments