Dan Pehrson wins his race in the Magic Valley Pipe and Steel Super Stocks July 14 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "You work a full time job and you come home and you’re out in the shop til 2 a.m. working on the car, fixing things or trying to find that extra one-tenth of a second," Pehrson said. "It’s like an addiction almost, but it’s very exciting and exhilarating and when you win, you wanna win again.”
Tire marks are visible on Dan Pehrson's 72 car at the Magic Valley Speedway July 14 in Twin Falls. "You’ve got this drag race coming down the front stretch and everybody is jockeying for position because everybody wants to get into that corner before the next guy," Pehrson said. Mitch Pehrson added, "You always want to maintain control of your car. You don’t want to overdrive your car to where you lose control but you’re so much on the edge all the time that anything a little extra gets it a little bit loose. The track is only 50 feet wide and you’re fighting for about 12 feet of the track that everybody wants."
Kaili McKean, 9, has her picture taken with family members after winning a race May 5 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. This is McKean's second year racing, and she says she's already lookinh forward to next season. "Once you start doing it you get addicted to it and then the people around you get addicted to it," said her father, Kris McKean.
Driver Kris McKean watches the Super Lates race after he crashed at the Magic Valley Speedway Sept. 15 in Twin Falls. "I was thinking about all the changes I could have made and what got me in the position that got me into the wreck," McKean said later. "We changed the setup entirely right before the main event and we nailed it.” But McKean's left rear brake began leaking, which put him behind the competition.
Kaili McKean, 9, does some coloring before her race April 14 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. McKean checks her own tire pressures, oil, water and power steering fluid levels every night at the track. “She’s pretty self-sufficient once we get out there,” said her father, Kris McKean.
A memorial for Jerry Frederickson, 58, is held at the Magic Valley Speedway May 5 in Twin Falls. He and his wife, Candy, raced together at the speedway for several years, and she thanked the racing community for their support in Fredrickson's obituary in the Times-News. “On that night it was kinda crazy, because that was the night I got my first win for this year, and that was kinda symbolic itself because Jerry Fredrickson had just passed away," said Mitch Pehrson." He ran the 18 as well, and he was always that happy guy that came to see you. It didn’t matter how bad your day was, he always had a smile on his face. I told myself, ‘you know, there’s gotta be an 18 in victory lane. And there was a battle, I remember, for a little bit with me and second place and I was like ‘I’m not giving this up. Not tonight.’ And I had it in my head there will be an 18 in victory lane tonight, and I did it. The first thing I did was thank Jerry for all the memories because he was always that guy. We have all forms of family out there, whether it’s blood or not."
Kaili McKean, 9, turns laps during a Quale's Electronics Jr. Stingers race April 14 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "You go, and you gotta turn again and you push on the petal again and you gotta turn again. There’s so much turning!” McKean said.
Mitch Pehrson leads the pack of drivers, including his father, Dan Pehrson, in the 72 car May 5 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "It’s interesting because you’re racing against your children and you’re proud of how good they do," said Dan Pehrson. "They have the potential of beating me at any time, but there’s also that feeling deep down inside that I’m not gonna let them beat me."
Dan Pehrson works on the brakes of his 72 car April 9 at his home in Filer. "You can get a lot done with very little," Pehrson said. "I’ve done it, but you can get quite a bit more done when you’ve got all the right tools."
Kris McKean talks to his daughter Kaili McKean, 9, before her race April 14 at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls. "We’re there for fun, if you can win, win," said Kris McKean. "Don’t get into anyone, hit your marks. Just build the basic driving skills that will make her better down the road."
TWIN FALLS — The smell of fuel and brakes choke the nostrils while tires scream and engines roar. Racing season was officially here in the Magic Valley.
When the green flag drops, drivers are fierce competitors, fighting for the best line into turn one. For 35 laps, they bump, rub, pass and draft. But once the checkered flag flies, it’s back to being one big racing family, which often goes back several generations.
All that high octane fun comes at a price. Cars have to be prepped week in and week out for the races, repairs need to be made, data from practices are poured over to try and find the quickest lap times possible.
“The mentality of it is I’d rather beat you on the track then in the pits,” said Mitch Pehrson, owner and driver of the 18 super stock car. “Usually the first people to congratulate you after your win are the people you’re racing the hardest with.”
As the days become shorter and the crowds bundle up for the end of the season, the memories of burning rubber and spent fuel remain as racers head inside for the winter. After taking a moment to reflect on the season this past summer. Racing is a family affair, and the bug tends to spread once one person catches it.
“Once you start doing it, you get addicted to it,” said Kris McKean. “And then the people around you get addicted to it.”
